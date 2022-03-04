Suspect in Napa highway shooting arraigned on attempted murder and gun charges

The man accused of shooting an American Canyon resident on Highway 29 could face lifetime imprisonment after his arraignment on attempted murder and other charges.

Tuong Nguyen, 42, was arraigned last week in Napa County Superior Court on eight felony counts in connection with the Feb. 18 shooting of 57-year-old Robert Abreu in south Napa. Abreu, who was driving to his work as a hardwood flooring installer, was wounded in the attack and underwent surgery at an out-of-county hospital.

The most serious charge against Nguyen, an attempted murder count, carries a maximum sentence of life in state prison with the possibility of parole. He also faces a charge of carjacking after authorities said he forced a driver out of her car in the city of Napa, minutes before Napa County sheriff’s deputies stopped and detained him on Highway 221.

Other charges filed by the office of District Attorney Allison Haley include shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting from a vehicle, gun and ammunition possession by a felon, carrying a loaded gun, and carrying an unregistered firearm. Nguyen also faces several special allegations, including causing great bodily injury and committing a crime after serving prison time.

A plea hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday. Nguyen, who has no listed address, has been held without bail in the Napa County jail since the shooting.

Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were called to the junction of Highways 29 and 221 at about 6:40 a.m., after Nguyen, driving a sedan, pointed a gun at Abreu’s pickup and fired a shot to the right side of his head before fleeing, according to the complaint.

Several minutes later, dispatchers got a call from the a woman who said a man pointed a handgun at her and demanded the keys to her vehicle in the 1400 block of First Street, according to the arrest document. Deputies soon found Nguyen’s car at Highway 221 and Magnolia Lane and arrested him, recovering a 9mm handgun and a magazine with ammunition that matched a shell casing found at the scene of the shooting, the complaint stated.

Abreu, a father to three daughters and the grandfather of six, underwent surgery to repair his right eye after the attack, and is expected to eventually return to work, his niece Nina O’Brien told KTVU Channel 2, the San Francisco Fox affiliate. He and Nguyen had never met and had no interaction immediately before the shooting, O’Brien previously told the Napa Valley Register.

A GoFundMe page started to raise money for Abreu’s medical care had raised more than $64,000 toward a $100,000 target as of Thursday night.

