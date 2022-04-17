Suspect taken into custody after armed family dispute in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON -- The Napa County Sheriff's Office lifted a shelter-in-place order for the area around Via Pesaro on Saturday night after hostage negotiators and a SWAT team were called in to handle a family dispute in which one person was armed, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a person inside the house with a gun. Negotiators and the SWAT team safely removed the family from the residence with no injuries.

One person was taken into custody, pending further investigation, the spokesperson said, adding that there is no longer any threat to the community. The sheriff's office issued a Nixle alert at 10:10 p.m. asking residents near Via Pesaro to shelter in place, but lifted the alert about 35 minutes later.

