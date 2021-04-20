Suspects, a father and son, plead not guilty in 1996 Kristin Smart murder case

“Mr. Flores has been subjected to a substantial amount of pre-arrest publicity and accusations over the last 25 years,” Sanger wrote. “He and his family have also been subject to numerous interrogations and highly publicized searches of their premises and property. Nevertheless, Mr. Flores has remained in the Southern California community.”

A bail report filed in the case also shows that the Smart family opposed bail for Paul and Ruben Flores, issuing the following statement to the court:

“Our family strongly opposes any bail being offered to Paul Flores. Given the charges filed against him that he murdered our daughter, sought and received help from his father, Ruben, and then the two collaborated to hide her and deny any knowledge of their actions for the next 25 years is simply reprehensible. This is not how mature, responsible adults act!

“Given the charges against Paul, we fear his release on bail directly threatens the safety of our family. We know the primary purpose of bail is to help ensure that a person accused of a crime does not leave town or miss specified trial dates in court. Obviously, after 25 years of deliberately hiding the truth, we are gravely concerned this lifelong coward will seek to run if freed on bail. ...