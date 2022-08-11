Teenage driver detained after brief chase, crash in American Canyon, police say

A 16-year-old boy was taken into juvenile detention Wednesday night after a brief car chase led to a crash at an apartment complex, American Canyon Police reported.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the Walmart at 7011 Main St. after reports that a vehicle that had been involved in a police pursuit the previous night had been seen outside the store, according to police Sgt. Jeff Scott, who said the earlier incident had taken place on Highway 29 near American Canyon Road.

Police saw the vehicle with two teenagers inside and tried to box it in, but the male driver rammed one of the patrol cars, causing minor damage, Scott said. A short pursuit ensued into The Lodge at Napa Junction at 5500 Eucalyptus Drive, where the teen drove into the northeast area of the property before crashing and damaging two trees and a fence, according to Scott.

The driver, whose name was not released because of his age, was detained and booked into the Napa County juvenile hall on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon (the car) and evading police officers, Scott said. A 16-year-old female passenger was not charged and was released to a guardian.

No injuries or building damage were reported in the wreck.