Theft of $30,000 worth of sunglasses in Napa leads to police chase; three arrested

Three suspects connected to the theft of dozens of pairs of sunglasses from an outlet mall Friday led police on a pursuit that ended with their arrests in Richmond, according to Napa Police.

At about noon, the suspects entered the Sunglass Hut store at Napa Premium Outlets off Freeway Drive, where they put sunglasses worth more than $30,000 into bags and left without paying, according to police Sgt. Omar Salem.

Police located their car in south Napa and began a pursuit, which was joined by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol as the vehicle left first the city and then the county of Napa, Salem said. Later, the car was stopped in Richmond and three female occupants arrested, according to Salem.

Two 20-year-old San Francisco residents, Ariana Irisha Garth and Latasharae Edwards, were booked into the Napa County jail. The third suspect was booked into the Napa County juvenile hall, and her name was not released because of her age, Salem said.

Garth and Edwards were held on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime, and Garth faced an additional misdemeanor allegation of evading police. Edwards was released shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, but Garth continued to be held in the jail Sunday afternoon, according to booking records.