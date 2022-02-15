Three arrested after catalytic converter stolen off pickup truck in Napa, police say

The theft of a catalytic converter early Tuesday morning in Napa led to the arrests of three East Bay residents, according to Napa Police.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., a resident of the 600 block of the Silverado Trail reported that the catalyst had been stolen off his truck by three people who then entered a Jeep and drove south, police Lt. Chase Haag said in an email.

Officers stopped one Jeep whose driver was found not to be involved in the theft, but at about the same time, another Jeep was stopped outside the Safeway at 103 American Canyon Road in American Canyon, according to Haag. Inside that vehicle was a catalytic converter along with a Sawzall reciprocating saw, brass knuckles and suspected drug paraphernalia, Haag said.

Police arrested Richmond residents Jose Robles, 34, and Alysia Diane Duran, 47, as well as 29-year-old Angelica Paula Funes of San Rafael. They were booked into the Napa County jail on various allegations including burglary, vehicle tampering and criminal conspiracy.

Robles, who faces a Sonoma County warrant, continued to be held at the jail Tuesday morning. Duran and Funes were released at about 9:15 a.m., according to jail records.