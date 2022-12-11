 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three arrested in Napa after report of catalytic converter theft

Napa Police reported the arrests of two men and a woman Sunday morning after an attempt to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

At 7:30 a.m., officers were called to a theft report on Morse Court off Salvador Avenue and stopped a vehicle in the area, according to police Sgt. Dominic DeGuilio. The three people inside the vehicle were all detained and booked into the Napa County jail, DeGuilio said.

It was not immediately clear whether any catalysts or catalyst parts were found in the vehicle, according to DeGuilio.

The suspects, identified as 43-year-old Juan Antonio Gonzalez, 29-year-old Gilberto Castillo and 30-year-old Jessica Paola Villanueva, were being held Sunday on suspicion of felony grand theft and criminal conspiracy.

Theft of catalytic converters is on the rise as thieves look to take advantage of a spike in prices of rare metals contained within the devices. Source by: Stringr

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.

