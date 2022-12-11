Three arrested in Napa after report of catalytic converter theft

Napa Police reported the arrests of two men and a woman Sunday morning after an attempt to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

At 7:30 a.m., officers were called to a theft report on Morse Court off Salvador Avenue and stopped a vehicle in the area, according to police Sgt. Dominic DeGuilio. The three people inside the vehicle were all detained and booked into the Napa County jail, DeGuilio said.

It was not immediately clear whether any catalysts or catalyst parts were found in the vehicle, according to DeGuilio.

The suspects, identified as 43-year-old Juan Antonio Gonzalez, 29-year-old Gilberto Castillo and 30-year-old Jessica Paola Villanueva, were being held Sunday on suspicion of felony grand theft and criminal conspiracy.

