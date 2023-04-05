American Canyon Police reported the arrests Tuesday morning of three men on suspicion of organized retail theft and drug possession at the local Walmart store.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

At about 8:37 a.m., an employee of the Walmart at 7011 Main St. called police to report that a man was hiding items in a shopping cart and had stolen another store worker’s handheld electronic scanner, police said in a news release.

Officers arriving at the store saw two men in a vehicle outside, identified as 31-year-old Justin McEwen of Roseville and 31-year-old Trevor Martin of Sacramento, according to the department. Inside their vehicle were suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, Xanax and heroin, as well as items commonly used for drug sales, police said.

Inside the Walmart, officers contacted 39-year-old David Tietjen of Cool in El Dorado County and found him with the stolen scanner as well as more fentanyl, meth and Xanax, according to American Canyon Police.

Officers detained all three men on allegations including organized retail theft, drug possession and transport with intent to sell, and criminal conspiracy. They were booked into the Napa County jail.

In total, police recovered 68 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of meth, and four Xanax tablets, along with straws, used tinfoil, hypodermic syringes and packaging, according to police.

The department said the fentanyl seized from the three men was equivalent to as many as 34,000 potentially fatal doses (at 2 mg a dose, depending on body mass and past drug use, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration).

Photos: Advocates boost opioid rescue drug access to save lives