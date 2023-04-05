REGISTER STAFF
American Canyon Police reported the arrests Tuesday morning of three men on suspicion of organized retail theft and drug possession at the local Walmart store.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
At about 8:37 a.m., an employee of the Walmart at 7011 Main St. called police to report that a man was hiding items in a shopping cart and had stolen another store worker’s handheld electronic scanner, police said in a news release.
Officers arriving at the store saw two men in a vehicle outside, identified as 31-year-old Justin McEwen of Roseville and 31-year-old Trevor Martin of Sacramento, according to the department. Inside their vehicle were suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, Xanax and heroin, as well as items commonly used for drug sales, police said.
Inside the Walmart, officers contacted 39-year-old David Tietjen of Cool in El Dorado County and found him with the stolen scanner as well as more fentanyl, meth and Xanax, according to American Canyon Police.
Officers detained all three men on allegations including organized retail theft, drug possession and transport with intent to sell, and criminal conspiracy. They were booked into the Napa County jail.
In total, police recovered 68 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of meth, and four Xanax tablets, along with straws, used tinfoil, hypodermic syringes and packaging, according to police.
The department said the fentanyl seized from the three men was equivalent to as many as 34,000 potentially fatal doses (at 2 mg a dose, depending on body mass and past drug use, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration).
New numbers from the DEA shed light on just how far the opioid epidemic reaches in the United States. The DEA has seized enough fentanyl this year to kill every single person in the U.S.
Photos: Advocates boost opioid rescue drug access to save lives
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" in Albany, Ga. Naloxone, available as a nasal spray and in an injectable form, is a key tool in the battle against a nationwide overdose crisis linked to the deaths of more than 100,000 people annually in the U.S.
Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Volunteer Jasmine Kincheloe, of Albany, Ga., holds a "cooker" that she and a group of people hand out to the community on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. A small group of volunteers run an organization that appears to be the largest supplier of naloxone in Albany. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard talks with a participant near her jeep outside of a motel where she hands out goods like Naloxone, tourniquet, needles, food and other materials to help the community on Jan. 23 in Albany, Ga. Blanchard started small nearly five years ago, just trying to get enough of the rescue drug naloxone that reverses opioid overdoses to keep her daughter from dying from an overdose.
Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Volunteers Monica Helton, left, Jasmine Kincheloe, center, and Glori Coronati hand out needles, tourniquets and Naloxone to participants at a local motel Jan. 23 in Albany, Ga.
Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Jessie Blanchard, left, Glori Coronati, center, and Jasmine Kincheloe, right, all of Albany, Ga., stand near a motel after they handed out goods like needles, tourniquets, food and Naloxone at a local motel on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard talks with a participant near her jeep, outside of a motel where she hands out goods like Naloxone, tourniquets, needles, food, and other materials to help the community on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard walks near her jeep, outside of a motel where she hands out goods like Naloxone, tourniquet, needles, food, and other materials to help the community on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. In 2022, she handed out more than 1,800 doses — far more than the public health district for Southwest Georgia, which gave out 280 doses to people who showed up at health department offices in an isolated corner of Albany and to community organizations. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard, center, hugs a participant arriving to receive help with food, Naloxone, needles, tourniquets, condoms and other goods on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. Blanchard said 26 people have come to her group for help getting into treatment programs, and 19 of them are currently not using. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard, center, kisses and hugs a participant who arrived to receive help with food, Naloxone, needles, tourniquets, condoms and other goods on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard, center, kisses and hugs a participant arriving to receive help with food, Naloxone, needled, tourniquets, condoms and other goods on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Glori Coronati, left, talks with Jomo, last name withheld, as he receives goods like needles, tourniquets, food and Naloxone to participants on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. Jomo, who uses illegal drugs, said he's glad for the supplies. “Because this is something we’re going to do anyway,” he said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard, center, kisses and hugs a participant arriving to receive help with food, Naloxone, needles, tourniquets, condoms and other goods on Jan. 23 in Albany, Ga.
Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Jessie Blanchard, center, shows a participant how to use a straight pipe as she hands out other goods like food, Naloxone, needles, tourniquets, and condoms to members of the community on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
A local community member named Jomo, last name withheld, talks to another participate of the program started by Jessie Blanchard, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. Jomo, who uses illegal drugs, said he's glad for the supplies. “Because this is something we’re going to do anyway,” he said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard, center, shows a participant how to use a straight pipe as she hands out other goods like food, Naloxone, needles, tourniquets, and condoms to members of the community on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.