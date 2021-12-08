Three men arraigned in July stabbing that injured five in Napa

Two men have been arraigned on suspicion of attempted murder and assault, and a third arraigned on assault allegations, in a July stabbing attack on five people in downtown Napa that authorities believe was gang-related.

In a hearing Friday afternoon in Napa County Superior Court, the office of District Attorney Allison Haley lodged complaints against 29-year-old Daniel Herrera of Napa, 24-year-old Juan Pablo Prado Gutierrez, and 28-year-old Edgar Rolando Barboza of Napa.

Herrera and Barboza were arrested by Napa Police on Thursday, five months to the day after a July 2 stabbing attack that prosecutors said left two of the five victims with life-threatening injuries. Both men have been held in the Napa County jail without bail since their arrests.

Herrera and Prado, who is currently in state prison in Vacaville as a result of an unrelated arrest in February, were each charged with four counts of attempted murder in connection to the stabbings. Other charges include five counts each of felony assault and one count against Herrera of illegal firearm possession by a felon, as well as criminal enhancements for participating in the Norteños street gang.

Barboza was arraigned on five assault counts and a similar enhancement for alleged gang membership, according to court records.

Herrera and Barboza both entered not-guilty pleas in an online court hearing Wednesday morning. Napa County Superior Judge Mark Boessenecker scheduled their next court date for Jan. 20.

Prosecutors also have requested a warrant for Prado, who has been held since Sept. 22 at California State Prison Solano after pleading no contest to evading police in a vehicle chase and receiving a 16-month term, according to Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero and court and prison records.

A conviction for attempted murder in California could result in up to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole, and a non-firearm assault conviction carries a maximum four-year sentence.

Court documents also indicate Prado could face a 25-years-to-life sentence under California’s three-strikes law mandating longer prison terms for those convicted of three violent felonies. Prado’s existing strikes include the February police pursuit and a 2015 felony assault case, according to the criminal complaint.

Herrera’s history includes one strike under the state’s repeat offender law, a 2013 no-contest plea on a felony assault charge, according to court records.

The attack that led to the latest arrests occurred on the night of July 2 in the 1100 block of Second Street near a parking garage and the historic Napa County courthouse, according to police, who reported that five people later arrived at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center suffering stab wounds of varying severity. Two of the victims were injured seriously enough to be placed in the Queen’s intensive-care unit, while the others were treated and released, police said at the time.

According to arrest reports filed by Napa Police, the five victims were confronted by three men who were known members of a Norteño clique based in the Westwood neighborhood. The victims described the men boasting about their Norteño ties and displaying gang signs with their hands before starting a fight, during which all five victims were stabbed, the police reports state.

Prado was later interviewed and denied being in Napa that night, but a unique pendant was recovered from the scene, and a parole search of Prado’s phone revealed dozens of photographs and videos showing him wearing the pendant, according to the arrest reports.

Search warrants also revealed GPS records and cellular location data indicating that cellphones known to belong to the suspects had been within one or two blocks of the stabbing site about an hour earlier, and then had been in the same area of Westwood consistent with an address linked to Herrera, the reports continued.

The police statements also cited video footage showing Herrera, Barboza, and Prado together at several downtown Napa restaurants on the night of the stabbing, as well as video of the three men entering the block of the stabbing minutes before the fight. Further footage shows three men with builds and clothing similar to the suspects assaulting people at the location where the stabbing was reported, and bloodied victims fleeing the area, the arrest reports stated.

Court documents identified the five stabbing victims only by their initials. Napa Police previously described them as Napa residents and said none faced any criminal allegations.

Earlier this year, Herrera and Prado were arrested after authorities said they led police on a vehicle pursuit through south Napa County.

The Feb. 20 chase extended from Highway 29 in American Canyon north to Jameson Canyon Road (Highway 12), where a Mercedes-Benz driven by Prado crashed into a tree near the Chardonnay Golf Course, American Canyon Police said at the time. Prado was arrested and jailed on suspicion of evading police, causing injury by driving under the influence, and resisting arrest, while Herrera was jailed for suspected involvement in the chase and a probation violation.

Herrera was sentenced Oct. 14 to a year of probation on a misdemeanor count of obstructing police, according to court records.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

