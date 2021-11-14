 Skip to main content
Three people injured in shooting at Calistoga party; authorities seek tips

Authorities are seeking information about a shooting Saturday night in Calistoga that injured three people, including a female juvenile.

At about 9:25 p.m., at least two men fired guns after a fight broke out during a house party in the 700 block of Washington Street, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. Two men and a female minor were struck by gunfire and suffered what Wofford described as non-life-threatening injuries.

One man was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and the other to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Wofford said. The destination of the female victim was not immediately known.

Wofford did not release descriptions of the two suspected shooters, but said they were known to each other and added the attack did not appear to be random.

Calistoga Police was the first agency to respond to the shooting, but later transferred the case to the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force. The Sheriff’s Office is now the lead agency in the investigation, according to Wofford.

Anyone with information about the Calistoga shooting is asked to contact sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Pacheco at 707-253-4591.

