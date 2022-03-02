Three women arrested after theft from Napa Kohl’s store, police say

Napa Police announced the recovery of about $4,000 worth of goods stolen Tuesday from the Kohl’s department store in downtown Napa, as well as the arrests of three Richmond women in connection with the theft.

Amunique Felicia Webb, 22; Johnetta Lanelle Hutson, 22; and Willeta Renetaylor Fleming, 21, were detained at about 1:16 p.m. by American Canyon Police, according to Napa Police Sgt. Brett Muratori. All three were booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony theft and criminal conspiracy.

Napa officers earlier were sent to the Kohl’s at 1116 First St. after reports of a theft from the store, and a vehicle description and license plate number were broadcast to officers, Muratori said in an email. Later, American Canyon officers saw the vehicle on southbound Highway 29 and stopped Hutson, who police said was driving.

Police searched the vehicle and found the stolen merchandise, most of which still had sales tags and anti-theft devices still attached, according to Muratori, who described Webb and Fleming as the women who entered Kohl’s to steal the merchandise.

All of the merchandise was recovered and returned to Kohl’s, police reported.

In addition to the theft and conspiracy allegations, Hutson and Webb also faced felony warrants, according to Muratori – Hutson for robbery in Contra Costa County and Webb for theft and conspiracy in San Mateo County.