A traffic stop Sunday morning in American Canyon resulted in the arrests of two men, police reported.

Shortly before 11:52 a.m., an officer stopped a 2007 Honda Civic at Kimberly Drive and Brophy Street when the driver ran through a stop sign, American Canyon Police said in a news release. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Jordan Delgadillo of Vallejo, was found with a loaded, unregistered 9mm handgun in his waistband, according to the department, which said the gun had a 33-round magazine and no serial number.

Officers detained both Delgadillo and his passenger, 21-year-old Uriel Jobani Vasquez of Napa, who were both booked into the Napa County jail.

Delgadillo was held on suspicion of carrying a loaded, concealed and non-serialized firearm, according to police. Vasquez was held on four felony warrants in Napa and Solano counties, including one for violating his probation in a gang participation case, the department said.

Delgadillo was released shortly before 5:15 p.m. Sunday, according to jail booking records. Vasquez remained in custody Monday afternoon.

American Canyon Police said the gun found during Sunday’s arrest was the fourth illegal firearm recovered by the force in two days.

