REGISTER STAFF
A traffic stop Sunday morning in American Canyon resulted in the arrests of two men, police reported.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Shortly before 11:52 a.m., an officer stopped a 2007 Honda Civic at Kimberly Drive and Brophy Street when the driver ran through a stop sign, American Canyon Police said in a news release. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Jordan Delgadillo of Vallejo, was found with a loaded, unregistered 9mm handgun in his waistband, according to the department, which said the gun had a 33-round magazine and no serial number.
Officers detained both Delgadillo and his passenger, 21-year-old Uriel Jobani Vasquez of Napa, who were both booked into the Napa County jail.
Delgadillo was held on suspicion of carrying a loaded, concealed and non-serialized firearm, according to police. Vasquez was held on four felony warrants in Napa and Solano counties, including one for violating his probation in a gang participation case, the department said.
Delgadillo was released shortly before 5:15 p.m. Sunday, according to jail booking records. Vasquez remained in custody Monday afternoon.
American Canyon Police said the gun found during Sunday’s arrest was the fourth illegal firearm recovered by the force in two days.
A man driving a U-Haul truck struck and injured several pedestrians in New York City on Monday before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn. At least eight people were hurt at two locations, including two people who were in critical condition, the New York City Fire Department said in an email. The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, hitting people on a sidewalk at one point, before police stopped it more than 3 miles (5 kilometers) away near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Aerial video from news helicopters showed the truck on a sidewalk, its path blocked by a police cruiser. Authorities were examining the truck to make sure it didn't contain explosives. A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams said a suspect was in custody. “There are no additional credible threats at this time,” Fabien Levy tweeted. The incident coincided with the start of the death penalty phase in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people in 2017 by mowing them down with a rented truck. It was not clear whether the two events were related.
Photos: U-Haul hits, injures several pedestrians on NYC sidewalk
Members of the NYPD bomb squad pause before approaching a rental truck that was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police stopped a U-Haul truck and detained the driver after reports that the vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in New York City on Monday. Authorities say the driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Members of the NYPD bomb squad examine a rental truck that was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police stopped a U-Haul truck and detained the driver after reports that the vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in New York City on Monday. Authorities say the driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
New York Police gather at the scene where a rental truck was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police stopped a U-Haul truck and detained the driver after reports that the vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in New York City on Monday. Authorities say the driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
New York Police gather at the scene where a rental truck was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police stopped a U-Haul truck and detained the driver after reports that the vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in New York City on Monday. Authorities say the driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
A U-Haul truck sits blocked by a New York Police vehicle, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Authorities say a man driving the U-Haul truck struck and injured several pedestrians in New York City before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Motorists pass a scene where where a rental truck was stopped by police and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Authorities say a man driving a U-Haul truck struck and injured several pedestrians in New York City before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
New York law enforcement personnel gather at the scene where a rental truck was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Authorities say a man driving a U-Haul truck struck and injured several pedestrians in New York City before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a miles long pursuit through Brooklyn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
New York law enforcement personnel gather at the scene where a rental truck was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Authorities say a man driving a U-Haul truck struck and injured several pedestrians in New York City before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Members of the NYPD bomb squad examine a rental truck that was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police stopped a U-Haul truck and detained the driver after reports that the vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in New York City on Monday. Authorities say the driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Members of the NYPD bomb squad examine a rental truck that was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police stopped a U-Haul truck and detained the driver after reports that the vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in New York City on Monday. Authorities say the driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.