 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two arrested in connection with Napa kidnapping, robbery cases

  • Updated
  • 0

Napa Police announced the arrests Wednesday afternoon of a man and woman suspected of two kidnapping and robbery incidents in a three-day span last month.

Chiocel Laurentiu, 26, and Rita Petrache, 25, were detained at 1:14 p.m. after a traffic stop by Napa Police officers, the department said in a news release. Both were booked into the Napa County jail on $250,000 bail for investigation of felony kidnapping, robbery and criminal conspiracy before being released shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to booking records.

Petrache and Laurentiu had been seen Wednesday morning in a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle linked to robberies on Sept. 21 and 24, according to Napa Police, which said officers recovered from the vehicle about $36,000 in cash and jewelry described by one of the victims.

On Sept. 21, police met a person who said a group of suspects approached them with an offer to sell jewelry, according to police. When the person declined, the suspects brandished a knife and demanded money from the victim, who turned over some money. Later, the suspects forced the person to drive them to a nearby bank, but for unknown reasons left the victim’s vehicle before reaching the bank and instead fled in a different, waiting car, police said.

People are also reading…

Three days later, a second victim told Napa Police they were approached a person who stopped their vehicle to ask for help – only to enter the vehicle brandishing a handgun, according to the department. The suspect demanded the driver’s wallet and phone, then forced the driver to continue on to a location where the suspect left and fled in a waiting vehicle, police said.

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner was asked about a police report filed by a protester that he tackled on the field during the recent game against the 49ers.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Thailand mourns children, others slain by ex-police officer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News