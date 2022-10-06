Two arrested in connection with Napa kidnapping, robbery cases

Napa Police announced the arrests Wednesday afternoon of a man and woman suspected of two kidnapping and robbery incidents in a three-day span last month.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Chiocel Laurentiu, 26, and Rita Petrache, 25, were detained at 1:14 p.m. after a traffic stop by Napa Police officers, the department said in a news release. Both were booked into the Napa County jail on $250,000 bail for investigation of felony kidnapping, robbery and criminal conspiracy before being released shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to booking records.

Petrache and Laurentiu had been seen Wednesday morning in a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle linked to robberies on Sept. 21 and 24, according to Napa Police, which said officers recovered from the vehicle about $36,000 in cash and jewelry described by one of the victims.

On Sept. 21, police met a person who said a group of suspects approached them with an offer to sell jewelry, according to police. When the person declined, the suspects brandished a knife and demanded money from the victim, who turned over some money. Later, the suspects forced the person to drive them to a nearby bank, but for unknown reasons left the victim’s vehicle before reaching the bank and instead fled in a different, waiting car, police said.

Three days later, a second victim told Napa Police they were approached a person who stopped their vehicle to ask for help – only to enter the vehicle brandishing a handgun, according to the department. The suspect demanded the driver’s wallet and phone, then forced the driver to continue on to a location where the suspect left and fled in a waiting vehicle, police said.