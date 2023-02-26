A pursuit of a stolen SUV ended with a crash and the arrests of two men on Saturday afternoon, Napa Police reported.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

At 11:57 a.m., an officer on California Boulevard, near the triple roundabouts off Highway 29, saw a Toyota 4Runner that had been reported stolen in the city on Friday, according to Sgt. Brett Muratori. When the officer tried to stop the Toyota, the driver did not stop and the officer stopped the pursuit for safety reasons, Napa Police said in a Facebook post.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., other officers were called to a collision involving the vehicle and another Toyota 4Runner on Sonoma Street. Two people inside the reportedly stolen vehicle ran from the wreck but were detained by police, according to the department.

The driver, 29-year-old Armando Cazares of Napa, and his passenger, 21-year-old Jonathan Gingery of Calistoga, were taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center as a precaution, then were booked into the Napa County jail, Muratori said. No injuries were reported.

Cazares was being held Sunday on felony allegations of evading police officers, leaving the scene of an accident, and receiving stolen property, along with various misdemeanor counts. Gingery was being held on misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and violating his probation.

The cities with the most break-ins and burglaries Cities With the Most Break-Ins / Burglaries Over the past decade burglary and larceny rates have declined Daytime break-ins of homes are most common Southern states experience the most property crime Small and midsize cities with the most burglaries 15. Dallas, TX 14. Houston, TX 13. Las Vegas, NV 12. Columbus, OH 11. Minneapolis, MN 10. Milwaukee, WI 9. Wichita, KS 8. Kansas City, MO 7. Oklahoma City, OK 6. Bakersfield, CA 5. Seattle, WA 4. Baltimore, MD 3. Detroit, MI 2. Tulsa, OK 1. Memphis, TN