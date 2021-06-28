Two arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashes in Napa County

Two separate collisions in Napa County on Saturday resulted in arrests on suspicion of drunken driving, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At about 7 a.m., 18-year-old Brayan Roger Sanchez of Fairfield was driving a 2009 Chevrolet south on the Silverado Trail north of Yountville Cross Road when his vehicle left the pavement and struck trees and bushes, according to Marc Renspurger, spokesperson for the CHP Napa bureau. An 18-year-old Calistoga woman in the vehicle was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center for what the highway patrol described as minor injuries.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!

Sanchez was detained by CHP officers and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence, a felony.

Later, at 10:06 p.m., a three-vehicle crash occurred on Old Sonoma Road south of Buhman Avenue, where a 2016 Ford Focus headed south on Old Sonoma crossed the center line and struck two other cars in Old Sonoma’s northbound lane — a 2018 BMW 640i and a 2012 Subaru Impreza, according to Renspurger.

The driver of the Ford, 33-year-old Sasenarine Vishnu of Novato, was detained on a felony DUI allegation and also taken by ambulance to NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield, CHP reported.