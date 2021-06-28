Two arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashes in Napa County

Two separate collisions in Napa County on Saturday resulted in arrests on suspicion of drunken driving, the California Highway Patrol reported.
At about 7 a.m., 18-year-old Brayan Roger Sanchez of Fairfield was driving a 2009 Chevrolet south on the Silverado Trail north of Yountville Cross Road when his vehicle left the pavement and struck trees and bushes, according to Marc Renspurger, spokesperson for the CHP Napa bureau. An 18-year-old Calistoga woman in the vehicle was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center for what the highway patrol described as minor injuries.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!
Sanchez was detained by CHP officers and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence, a felony.
Later, at 10:06 p.m., a three-vehicle crash occurred on Old Sonoma Road south of Buhman Avenue, where a 2016 Ford Focus headed south on Old Sonoma crossed the center line and struck two other cars in Old Sonoma’s northbound lane — a 2018 BMW 640i and a 2012 Subaru Impreza, according to Renspurger.
The driver of the Ford, 33-year-old Sasenarine Vishnu of Novato, was detained on a felony DUI allegation and also taken by ambulance to NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield, CHP reported.
Two people inside the BMW also were hospitalized with minor injuries, the 61-year-old female driver at the Queen and a 67-year-old male passenger at NorthBay. A 36-year-old passenger in the Subaru who was pregnant was taken by CHP helicopter to John Muir Health-Walnut Creek Medical Center as a precaution, Renspurger said.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa.
Napa Police is investigating an assault that took place in a downtown parking lot.
A Livermore woman was arrested on a felony child endangerment count after a suspected DUI crash with a 3-year-old girl in her truck, according…
Motorists were phoning 911 to report a motorist running red lights, running vehicles off the road, and nearly causing a head-on collision in t…
A Napa man was arrested after a confrontation at a Browns Valley park and a rock-throwing incident that caused a vehicle crash, according to police.
A 25-year-old man from Ventura County was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges involving sex with a Napa juvenile under the a…
American Canyon police got a call from a resident who reported a car burglary in progress on Stetson Drive.
Napa Police officers disrupted an attempted burglary of a cannabis dispensary, arresting two men, according to the department.
A thief drove off with a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue with the keys left in the ignition, Napa Police reported.
A person broke into several cars in the Montevino Drive area of south American Canyon Sunday morning.