Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Updated at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday – Napa County prosecutors have filed murder charges against two Santa Rosa men accused of selling fentanyl pills that killed a 17-year-old Napa girl shortly before her high school graduation a year ago. Officials on Wednesday called the murder prosecution the first of its kind in Napa County against an alleged fentanyl seller in connection with an overdose death.

Napa Police on Tuesday announced the arrests of Alan Jazeel Martinez, 22, and Luis Fajardo Melgoza, 20, in Santa Rosa.

Both Martinez and Melgoza, who was already in the Sonoma County jail on an unrelated charge, were booked into the Napa County jail on 11 counts each, including murder, narcotics possession and transport with intent to sell, furnishing a controlled substance to a minor, criminal conspiracy, and child abuse likely to cause death.

Authorities said the charges are related to to the May 25, 2022 death of 17-year-old Monica Flores, a Vintage High School senior who succumbed to a fentanyl overdose.

In addition to the murder and drug charges, the office of Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley charged Melgoza and Martinez with several aggravating factors, according to spokesperson Carlos Villatoro. The factors include “violence, cruelty, viciousness or callousness”; the vulnerability of the victim; inducing a minor to take part in a crime; and the “planning, sophistication and professionalism” of the suspects.

Prosecutors allege that on May 10, 2022 and again six days later, Martinez and Melgoza sold fentanyl-laced pills to Flores that caused her death. Family members at their Napa home found her dead in her bedroom May 25, 2022, nine days after the second purchase, Villatoro said in a news release.

Martinez and Melgoza were being held in the Napa jail without bail and were scheduled to appear at an arraignment hearing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Napa County Superior Court.

A third defendant in the case, 23-year-old Erika Garcia Chavez, was charged with criminal conspiracy and drug possession with intent to sell, according to the district attorney’s office. No booking or release records in Garcia Chavez’s name were available on the Napa jail website as of 11 a.m.

Earlier, Napa Police said the Tuesday arrests were the result of an 11-month investigation into the alleged drug sales and Flores’ death.

On Tuesday, Napa County law enforcement officers worked with Santa Rosa Police and the Sonoma County sheriff’s and probation departments to serve a search warrant in the 2000 block of Pioneer Way in Santa Rosa. The two suspects were both interviewed before being taken to the Napa jail, according to Napa Police.

At the time of her death, Flores was three weeks from graduating with the rest of Vintage High’s Class of 2022. She was a fixture in the school’s honor rolls recognizing students with grade-point averages of 4.0 and better, and also was a member of the Crushers’ badminton team, according to previous Napa Valley Register reporting.

“She had her whole life ahead of her with dreams and goals yet to achieve,” wrote the creators of a GoFundMe account that raised more than $36,000 for Flores’ family. “Those of us who were lucky enough to know her knew how much she loved her family, her horses, dogs, being outside and her hard to miss pink car. Monica was a beautiful person who will be missed dearly by all who knew her.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Napa Police Detective Darlene Elia at 707-258-7880, ext. 5211.

This story has been modified since the original posting to correct the ages of Alan Jazeel Martinez and Luis Fajardo Melgoza, based on information from the Napa County jail.

Photos: Advocates boost opioid rescue drug access to save lives