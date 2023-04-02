A vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning ended with the arrests of two men on firearm and police evasion allegations, and American Canyon Police announced it was seeking a third suspect in the case.
Noah Shelby, an 18-year-old San Francisco resident, and 19-year-old Charles Lucky Sanchez of San Bruno were detained on Highway 37 in Vallejo at the end of a pursuit that began at 12:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of Broadway (Highway 29) in American Canyon, according to police. Both were booked into the Napa County jail, where they were being held Sunday afternoon on felony allegations of evading police officers, firearm possession by a prohibited person, and possessing a concealed firearm.
A third person in the vehicle pursued by police eluded arrest, and officers are still investigating that suspect’s identity, Sgt. Chet Schneider said in an email.
The chase began when an American Canyon officer, seeing a white Kia sedan leave the parking lot of a Broadway hotel, noticed an apparent bullet hole in the car door and the driver wearing a ski mask, according to Schneider. When the officer tried to read the Kia’s license plate, its driver sped up to more than 90 mph and ran a red light, leading to a pursuit, Schneider said.
The Kia’s driver made it into Vallejo before officers disabled the car on Highway 37, after which Sanchez and Shelby were detained a short distance away, according to Schneider.
Two handguns were found at the scene, and the Kia was reported stolen in San Francisco, according to police, who Schneider said were assisted by the California Highway Patrol.
Bail at the Napa jail was listed at $250,000 for Shelby and $50,000 for Sanchez, according to online booking records.
