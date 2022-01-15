Two men arrested in Napa on gun and gang allegations

Two men arrested by Napa Police face felony allegations of illegal firearm possession and gang participation, the department reported.

At about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, detectives with Napa Police’s Special Enforcement Unit saw a group of known street gang members in the 400 block of Soscol Avenue, according to Sgt. Pete Piersig. One of the men was identified as 19-year-old Angel Danny Delacruz, who had been on supervised release after pleading no contest a week earlier to possessing an unregistered and loaded firearm in public, according to Piersig, who said Delacruz was under orders not to associate with gang members.

Due to the size of the gathering, Napa Police patrol officers were called to the scene, where 21-year-old Genaro Aguilar-Covarrubias – also on supervised release – was found in a vehicle with another gang member, Piersig said via email.

Police detectives found a loaded and unregistered “ghost gun” in the car, as well as suspected cocaine, according to Piersig. Aguilar-Covarrubias told detectives the gun and drugs belonged to him, and the car’s other occupant was not arrested, Piersig said.

A third man, 20-year-old Jaime Mendoza, also was contacted by police and found to be violating his gang-related probation, according to Piersig.

Later, police conducted a probation search of Delacruz’s home in the 1300 block of Pueblo Avenue, where detectives found a ghost-gun pistol with a threaded barrel, a feature illegal in California on pistols that are not registered as assault weapons, Piersig said. Also found during the search were ammunition and gang-related items, Piersig added.

Aguilar-Covarrubias and Delacruz were detained and booked into the Napa County jail on numerous allegations including possession of an unregistered ghost gun, possessing an assault weapon, handgun and ammunition possession by a felon, and enhancements for gang membership.

Aguilar-Covarrubias was additionally booked for investigation of drug possession while armed, as well as gun and ammunition possession by an addict and gang-related criminal conspiracy.

Mendoza was detained and booked into jail on a probation violation, according to Napa Police.

The case in which Delacruz pleaded no contest was linked to a previous shooting on Pueblo Avenue, after which he was found with an illegal pistol, according to Piersig.

Since March 2021, Napa Police detectives have investigated more than a dozen shootings it believes were gang-related, Piersig said.

Anyone with information related to gang-related shootings is asked to contact Detective Kyle Cadena of the Napa Police Special Enforcement Unit at kcadena@cityofnapa.org or 707-257-9834.