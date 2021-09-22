Two men face life in prison in sex abuse cases

One man will serve in life in prison, and another is facing a possible life sentence in unrelated sexual abuse cases in Napa County Superior Court.

Lucio Villegas, 49, was convicted Tuesday on multiple charges related to sexual contact he had with one family member and two close family friends between 2010 and 2019 in Napa County, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office said. The survivors were between seven and 14-years-old at the time of the molestations.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Villegas is being held without bail and faces up to life in state prison. He will be back in court for a sentencing hearing on Nov. 30.

Separately, Gabriel Elena Lopez, 36, was sentenced to 104-years-to-life in prison on Sept. 17 related to sexual contact he had with two daughters of a woman he was living with between 2011 and 2014 in Napa County. The survivors were between 7 and 16-years-old at the time of the molestations, the DA’s Office said.

Lopez had previously pleaded no contest in the case but subsequently asked a court to withdraw that plea, saying his previous legal representation had been inadequate, the DA's office said. The court agreed and he stood trial earlier this year. He was convicted by a Napa County jury in July.