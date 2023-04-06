Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two men in Napa late Wednesday night.

Officers were called at 11:38 p.m. to the 2100 block of West Pueblo Avenue, where they found the victims with gunshot wounds, according to Napa Police Sgt. Tommy Keener.

Both men were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the attack, Keener said. Their conditions were unknown as of early Thursday morning.

The shooting remains under investigation. No other details were available as of 12:20 a.m. Thursday.