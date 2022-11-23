 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men sought after American Canyon police pursuit

American Canyon Police are seeking two men it said were the driver and passenger of a car that eluded officers during a high-speed vehicle chase Tuesday afternoon.

The pursuit, during which speeds exceeded 100 mph, followed the theft of more than $1,000 in medicines from the Walmart at 7011 Main St. shortly before 3:50 p.m., according to Officer Adam LeCount. Police were notified that a man had entered the Walmart, then shoved medicine bottles into his pants before leaving the store and entering a car, LeCount said.

Outside the store, officers tried to stop a black Honda Accord, but the driver instead sped off, according to LeCount. A pursuit ensued down Highway 29, continuing on various local streets and then onto Highway 37 in Vallejo.

Police eventually lost sight of the Honda after following it onto Interstates 80 and 780, LeCount said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact American Canyon Police at 707-551-0600.

The vehicle chase was the second to begin in American Canyon in four days. On Nov. 18, two 18-year-old city residents were arrested after the driver led police on a pursuit, ran stop signs, and finally crashed into a light pole in Vallejo, the department reported earlier.

