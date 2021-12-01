Two teenagers detained after remains of fire found on Napa school roof, police say

Napa Police reported the detention of two teenagers, ages 16 and 14, Tuesday afternoon after a fire was reportedly set on the roof of the Napa Valley Language Academy.

At about 12:38 p.m., officers were called to the elementary school at 2700 Kilburn Ave. after staff members reported smelling smoke and seeing two people on the roof, Napa Police Sgt. Aaron Medina said in an email.

After members of Napa Police and Napa Fire were sent to the school, two teens were seen on a bus bench in front of campus, and they refused to identify themselves or answer officers’ questions, Medina said. One of the teens gathered his belongings and began to leave, at which time police took him to the ground and handcuffed him, according to Medina, who said both teens were found with lighters and lighter fluid.

Video footage taken at the school showed both teens entering earlier, and Napa firefighters found the smoldering remnants of a fire near a gas line used to fuel roof-mounted heaters, according to Medina, who said school was in session at the time.

Both teens were detained and booked into the Napa County juvenile detention center on felony allegations of arson and criminal conspiracy, as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting police officers.

No classes at the language academy were canceled or disrupted as a result of the incident, according to Stacy Rollo, spokesperson for the Napa Valley Unified School District.