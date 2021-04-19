Update: Car chase that started in Fairfield ends in the hills west of Napa

A marathon car chase that started in Fairfield early Saturday afternoon ended in rural Napa County, more than 30 miles away, with a police K-9's bite, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The incident began shortly before 2 p.m. when Fairfield Police tried to pull over a sedan for a traffic violation, Fairfield Police said. The driver was seen throwing baggies of his vehicle as he went onto Interstate 80. CHP ground units and a helicopter based at the Napa County Airport tracked the fleeing car through Jameson Canyon/Highway 12, then into the city of Napa.

Napa police put down a spike strip on Soscol Avenue near Sousa Lane that punctured two tires, but the motorist kept going, taking Trancas Street, Redwood Road and then Mount Veeder Road, the CHP and Fairfield police said.

On Mount Veeder Road, a police unit tried to disable the vehicle by ramming it from behind, a precision immobilization maneuver that was not successful, the CHP said.

The vehicle drove on a short distance, then the driver got out but refused to obey officer commands, the CHP said. A K9 from the Solano County Sheriff's Office bit the suspect on the upper right arm and took him to the ground, the CHP said.