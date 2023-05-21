Updated at 1 p.m. Sunday — An American Canyon man fired a gun early Sunday morning in a home shared with a roommate, then kept law enforcement officers at bay for more than five hours before his arrest, police reported.

Christopher Allen Phillips, 50, surrendered just after 7 a.m. at the end of a standoff with officers at a house in the 100 block of Gisela Drive, according to American Canyon Police. He was booked into the Napa County jail on $100,000 bail for investigation of assault with a firearm, willfully discharging a gun at a dwelling, and making a criminal threat.

Police were called to the house just before 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report that Phillips fired a rifle into a bedroom wall where a roommate was sleeping, according to police, who said the roommate was not injured and was able to leave the house to call police.

Phillips, ignoring police commands to surrender, barricaded himself in the home, and nearby residents on Gisela Drive and Rio del Mar were evacuated or told to shelter in place through a Nixle order, police said in a statement. SWAT teams from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and Napa Police were called to the home, along with crisis negotiators and a drone team from the sheriff’s office.

When further attempts to get Phillips to surrender failed, authorities used an armored vehicle to breach the front door, allowing deputies to fly a drone inside the house, American Canyon Police said. The drone revealed that several rooms were locked or fortified.

After officers made announcements calling on Phillips to leave the home, tear gas was deployed inside, and Phillips left the house with his hands up shortly afterward, according to police.

A search of the home revealed a hidden crawl space in a bedroom and what police as “hazardous things in place” to thwart officers, as well as three rifles and a handgun.

No injuries were reported during the standoff.

The events leading to the firing of the gun were not immediately clear as of Sunday afternoon, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford.