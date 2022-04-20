Update: Man confesses to killing woman reported missing to Napa Police in 2002; authorities work to ID body found in Alabama

Updated at 4:24 p.m. Thursday – A South Carolina man has confessed to killing a woman who was reported missing to Napa Police two decades ago, according to police in an Alabama town where a woman’s remains were found late last month.

Brian Edward Jones, 62, told police in Bessemer, Alabama outside Birmingham that he killed his girlfriend Janet Jones Luxford on Feb. 18, 2001 and then stuffed her body into a suitcase, Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons confirmed to the Napa Valley Register.

Jones, a resident of Ladson, South Carolina near Charleston, rode a bus to Birmingham and then another bus 15 miles southwest to Bessemer, where he walked into the police station March 27 to confess to causing Luxford’s death during an argument, Clemons said in a telephone interview Thursday afternoon. Early the next morning, he led detectives to a remote and wooded area off the city’s Valley Creek, where a woman’s skeletal remains were found in a large green garment bag, according to Clemons.

Jones was arrested and has been held since March 29 at the Jefferson County jail in Bessemer for investigation of murder and abusing a corpse, with bond set at $765,000.

News of Jones’ confession was previously reported by Birmingham media outlets including the website AL.com and Fox affiliate WBRC-TV.

Luxford, who was 41 when she disappeared, was reported missing to Napa Police 20 years ago, according to Sgt. Pete Piersig of the department. An investigation revealed she had last been reported seen in Alabama, the Napa Valley Register reported in an April 2012 story about unsolved missing-person cases in Napa County.

Alabama authorities notified Luxford’s family Tuesday of Jones’ confession and the discovery of the remains, according to Clemons, who said the Jefferson County coroner’s office is using DNA and seeking medical records to positively identify the remains in a process that could last as long as nine months.

Luxford’s daughter filed a missing-person report Sept. 22, 2002, telling Napa Police her mother had left her home in Jacksonville, Florida and was last seen at a Bessemer motel before leaving with an unidentified truck driver, according to AL.com and Luxford's file in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database.

Because the remains found in Alabama have not yet been positively identified as Luxford, Napa Police has not formally contacted her daughters or other relatives, according to Piersig. One of the daughters did confirm to Napa Police that Bessemer detectives told the family of the recent discovery, he said in an email Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Luxford’s daughter Marie Wilhelm posted a brief memorial to her mother on Facebook, together with a picture of Luxford.

“After 20 years of wondering and waiting I was able to get some answers of my mom today,” wrote Wilhelm in a message apparently referencing the confession and the remains found in Alabama. “… I never thought this day would come and I hope to talk to her again but now I hope she will come to me in my dreams. And I now know she has been with me and watching over me all along in spirit … I just didn’t know it. RIP mama. You can now be at peace.”

A 19-year-old daughter of Luxford reported her mother missing in 2002 after not hearing from her for some time, and told Napa Police that Luxford had left Florida with a man the family knew only as Brian, Piersig said. The woman’s second daughter, then 15, also had not heard from her mother.

A warrant against Jones alleges that he intentionally caused Luxford’s death by hitting her in the throat with a golf club, AL.com reported Wednesday. Jones told investigators that Luxford initially hit him with the club as they argued, and that he was grabbing the object to stop her when he accidentally dealt a fatal blow to the throat, according to Clemons of Bessemer Police.

By Jones’ account, the fight began when Luxford asked for money to travel to California to see her family and Jones, a day laborer, asked for two more days to earn enough to pay for her trip, Clemons told the Register.

The two had met while Luxford was working at a hotel in Jacksonville, Florida, and they traveled to Alabama as they became a couple, moving into a Bessemer hotel, according to Clemons.

Luxford’s fate became the subject of an investigation by a cold case team jointly formed by Napa Police and the Napa County Sheriff’s Office in 2010, and local detectives pieced together Luxford’s last known movements from Florida to Alabama. Interviews with her associates and other witnesses revealed that the last person to see Luxford had been Brian Edward Jones, who also had used an assumed name taken from an identity theft victim, according to Piersig.

The Napa cold case unit in 2012 located Jones in Berkeley County, South Carolina and spoke with the county sheriff’s department about their investigation, and Berkeley County detectives then interviewed Jones about Luxford, Piersig added. Napa detectives also conducted several telephone interviews with Jones, who said he had last seen Luxford in 2002 – the year after Alabama authorities say he killed her.

Authorities obtained DNA samples from several of Luxford’s relatives and uploaded them into a national missing-person database, according to police in Bessemer and Napa.

Bessemer Police is working with the Jefferson County coroner’s office in Alabama to try to confirm whether the body revealed by Jones is Luxford’s, according to Clemons. Dental records, which would provide a quicker path to identifying the woman, have not yet been found, potentially requiring the remains to go to a Texas laboratory for months of DNA matching.

Jones kept Luxford’s death a secret for years for fear of his parents’ reaction, and came forward only after they died separately in 2021, Clemons reported.

“He told us it’s something that he’s dealt with and thought about day after day and year after year, and if he was to confess and be arrested, his parents would be upset and disappointed in him,” he told the Register. “Once they died, he said there was no need to wait any longer, and he wanted to come forward.”

In addition, according to Clemons, Jones expressed to officers his desire to confess to allow Luxford to finally receive a proper burial after vanishing for two decades.

On March 28, the morning after the interview with Alabama authorities, Jones led detectives to the site where he said he left Luxford’s body, Clemons said – an overgrown area within sight only of two abandoned, broken-down wooden homes.

“It was definitely a surprise to us,” he said. “I’ve been here 25 years, and I cannot remember a case like this being discussed.”

Bessemer Police is continuing to accept tips and information about the case at the department’s dispatch line 205-425-2411, or its anonymous tip line at 205-428-3541.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

