Update: Man faces attempted murder, carjacking allegations after shooting on Highway 29 in south Napa; gunshot victim hospitalized

Updated at 3:42 p.m. — A 42-year-old man faces attempted murder and other allegations after a highway shooting Friday morning in south Napa that left another driver hospitalized.

Tuong Nguyen was arrested before 7 a.m. after Napa County sheriff’s deputies stopped his vehicle on southbound Highway 221 near Streblow Drive, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. The arrest followed a shooting into another vehicle on Highway 29 to the south, as well as a carjacking in downtown Napa, Wofford said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Sheriff’s deputies were called at 6:40 a.m. to Highway 29 near Highway 221, where a man had been shot in the head through his passenger window while driving, the agency said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The shooting victim, who was not immediately identified, was able to call 911 despite his injury. He was taken to an out-of-county hospital and was awaiting surgery as of 3:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported.

The shooting occurred eight minutes after the sheriff’s office received a report of reckless driving near where the shooting occurred, Wofford said earlier.

Later, at 6:48 a.m., Napa Police officers were called to the scene of a carjacking at Franklin and Clay streets, the sheriff’s office said in its statement. The carjacking victim was not injured in that incident, according to the agency.

Nguyen, who has no listed address, was booked at 12:56 p.m. into the Napa County jail without bail for investigation of attempted murder, carjacking, and firearm possession by a felon.

Highway 221 was closed for several hours between Streblow and Magnolia drives in Napa after the shooting before reopening before 11:40 a.m.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office and Napa Police are conducting investigations into the shooting and carjacking, along with members of the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, and are continuing to seek witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting or carjacking is asked to contact the sheriff’s office investigations department at 707-253-4458.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.