Update: Man hospitalized after highway shooting in south Napa; suspect in custody in connection with carjacking

Updated at 12:08 p.m. A man was hospitalized after a shooting Friday morning in south Napa, and a carjacking minutes later resulted in an arrest, authorities reported.

The shooting occurred at 6:40 a.m. on Highway 29 near Highway 221, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. A male driver was wounded in the head and taken to an out-of-county hospital; his name and condition were not immediately available.

The attack occurred eight minutes after the sheriff’s office received a report of reckless driving near where the shooting occurred, Wofford said.

Shortly afterward, at 6:48 a.m., a carjacking was reported in downtown Napa at Clay and Franklin streets, according to the sheriff’s office.

A man was pulled over and detained at about 7 a.m. on southbound Highway 221 and Streblow Drive, according to Wofford.

The man, who was in custody but had not yet been booked into the Napa County jail as of 12:05 p.m., is the suspect in the carjacking and a person of interest in the shooting, Wofford said, adding the victim of the carjacking is not known to have been injured.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that the shooting, carjacking and reckless driving incidents "may be related," but the connection between the events was not immediately clear.

Highway 221 was closed between Streblow and Magnolia drives in Napa after the shooting, the sheriff's office said in a Nixle alert. The road reopened shortly before 11:40 a.m.

The Napa County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the Friday morning incidents is asked to call the sheriff’s office investigations department at 707-253-4458.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

