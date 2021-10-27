Update: Man shot by Napa Police dies; family’s lawyer questions police account of shooting

Family members decided to take Vellenoweth off life support, and he died 20 days after the shooting, according to Russo.

Attempts on Wednesday to contact Napa Police for comment on Vellenoweth’s death were unsuccessful. In an email Tuesday before the death was announced, police Lt. Chase Haag said the investigation into the shooting remains in the hands of the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force, with the Sheriff’s Office in the lead.

According to Russo, Vellenoweth’s relatives are awaiting Napa Police’s release of body camera video footage of the incident, which California requires law enforcement agencies to release within 45 days of an officer-involved shooting.

“We think we know what happened, but we want to see if it is confirmed, and then the family will make some kind of decision,” he said.

Russo added that Vellenoweth was likely intoxicated and suffering a mental breakdown, but had no criminal history or track record of violent behavior.

“I think he was having a nervous breakdown, a mental health crisis,” he said Wednesday. “But he had no history of any kind of violence, any kind of fighting, any kind of arrests. He was from all accounts a very sweet kid. It’s a tragedy no matter how you look at it.”