Update: Napa County district attorney reviewing DUI charges against Paul Pelosi, who faces August court date

The Napa County District Attorney's Office is weighing whether to pursue charges against the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after his recent arrest on suspicion of drunken driving, prosecutors announced.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was detained on a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence after a two-car crash on the night of May 28 on Highway 29 in Oakville. He was booked into the Napa County jail early the next morning and released just over three hours later.

A court date for Pelosi has been scheduled for Aug. 3 in Napa County Superior Court, the office of District Attorney Allison Haley said in a news release Thursday.

“If criminal charges are filed, Mr. Pelosi would be arraigned at that time,” the statement read. “The case is currently under review to decide what, if any, charges will be filed against Mr. Pelosi. This is standard protocol for any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County.”

“No decision has been made at this time; any speculation to the contrary is incorrect,” the District Attorney’s Office stated.

Earlier, the California Highway Patrol reported that Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche east on Walnut Lane across Highway 29 when his car was struck by a 2014 Jeep. Neither Pelosi nor the other motorist, a 48-year-old Calistoga man, was injured.

Pelosi was leaving an Oakville dinner party and was headed to the couple's St. Helena-area home at the time of the collision, his spokesperson Larry Kamer said in a statement issued to SFGate at the time.

Nancy Pelosi was not with her husband the weekend of the arrest but was instead in Providence, Rhode Island, where she gave the principal speech at Brown University’s graduation and received an honorary degree from the Ivy League school. The House speaker has declined to comment about her husband's arrest to The New York Times, NBC’s Bay Area affiliate KNTV Channel 11 and other media outlets.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office said it’s recently been flooded with angry calls after right-wing media figures spread false rumors that the DUI charges against Pelosi had been dropped, as first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. Those who fanned the flames of the false information on Twitter included Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump Jr.

Henry Wofford, public information officer for the Napa County Sheriff’s office — which is working with the district attorney on the case — said in an interview Friday that the office is used to dealing with inaccurate information and is happy to educate the public, but the volume of calls this week has been significantly higher than usual.

“There’s been bad information pushed out and sometimes the rumors can, they travel quickly on social media,” Wofford said. “If something doesn’t sound right we encourage them to check out our social media web pages or give us a call to check whether it’s accurate or not.”

Wofford added that, based on the calls he’s addressed, people are concerned whether Pelosi is getting preferential treatment. He said he’s told them the sheriff’s office isn’t going to give him preferential treatment, but they’re also not going to treat him unfairly.

Wofford added that since the sheriff’s department wasn’t the arresting agency for Pelosi, so information related to arrest reports, dashcam and body worn camera footage is in the possession of the California Highway Patrol. Additionally, because the Napa sheriff’s office doesn’t run the jail, Pelosi’s mugshot isn’t their property to push out, Wofford said.

“We’re here to serve the community and answer their questions and protect the community, we’re never going to be bothered or frustrated with the calls, but we do want people to realize if they hear a story and it’s not coming from an official source it’s probably best not to put 100% trust into it,” Wofford said.

Updated at 11:30 a.m. on 6/10/22.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

