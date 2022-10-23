Update: Napa Police arrest man on bus after reported threats

Updated at 7:52 p.m. Sunday — Napa Police removed a man from a Napa Valley transit bus near the corner of Soscol and Lincoln avenues and then arrested him late Sunday afternoon, after witnesses said he threatened occupants with a hammer.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers demanded the man — who at that point was the only person still on the bus — exit the vehicle, saying via megaphone that they would remove him by force and use a patrol dog if necessary.

Police were initially called to the bus after receiving reports of an intoxicated person, but later learned the man was holding a hammer, according to police Sgt. Tommy Keener. Officers found the bus parked on Soscol just south of Lincoln, with the engine running and doors open, Keener said in an email.

Shortly afterward, with no apparent response by the man, one officer with a less-than-lethal weapon entered the bus, followed by a police dog and its handler. The officers boarded the bus after the man refused multiple commands to leave and also told one officer he would “kick his ass,” Keener reported.

When police gave the man more commands, he went to the front of the bus and tried to enter the driver’s seat, where he was confronted by an officer and retreated to the back, according to Keener.

The man made a second attempt to move toward the steering wheel, and an officer shot him once with a bean-bag shotgun, Keener said. Afterward, the man ran to the rear of the bus, and a Napa County Sheriff’s Office K-9 entered the vehicle.

Officers entered the bus where the man – still holding a hammer – was hit by two more bean bag rounds before he lay down and was detained, according to Keener.

The bean bag shots evoked murmurs of “Oh my God” from several bystanders who had gathered to watch. Numerous other officers ran toward the bus, and shortly afterward led a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask around his chin out of the bus.

The man, identified as 23-year-old William James Otis Donald, was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center before being booked into the Napa County jail. He was being held Sunday night on suspicion of brandishing a weapon, resisting arrest, making a criminal threat, vandalism, and violating his probation.