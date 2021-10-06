 Skip to main content
Update: Napa Police officer shoots armed man after report of family dispute, department says
Update: Napa Police officer shoots armed man after report of family dispute, department says

From the October 6 recap: Napa Valley news you may have missed today series
Pear Tree Lane shooting in Napa

Napa Police closed Pear Tree Lane on Wednesday afternoon after a reported shooting at a home in the housing development. A male patient was taken from the scene to the hospital.

 Howard Yune, Register

Updated at 8:40 p.m. A Napa Police officer shot an armed suspect after a reported family dispute that drew a large police response to a townhome development in north Napa Wednesday afternoon, the department announced.

The disturbance was reported to Napa's dispatch center before 1:40 p.m. and drew police vehicles to a home in the 1600 block of Pear Tree Lane.

At the scene, an officer encountered a man who had a gun and fired it, according to a message on the Napa Police Facebook page. The officer then fired his service weapon and struck the man, who was taken to a hospital, the department said. The man's condition was unknown as of Wednesday night.

Pear Tree Lane, which branches off Soscol Avenue to serve a cluster of townhouses, was closed shortly after the shooting and Napa Police alerted passers-by to avoid the area.

The disturbance was reported to police as a dispute involving a son and father, according to police Chief Jennifer Gonzales. Dispatchers were told the son had a firearm and may have been under the influence of alcohol, she said earlier Wednesday.

The identities of the police officer and the man who was shot were unavailable as of 8:25 p.m.

Several Napa Police patrol cars, joined by Napa Fire and Napa County sheriff’s vehicles, sped north up Soscol Avenue toward Pear Tree Lane near Trancas Street and the Silverado Plaza shopping center. Officers barricaded Pear Tree and later strung yellow caution tape across a section of the residential street farther west from Soscol.

A Nixle alert issued by police just after 2 p.m. advised people to stay away from the Pear Tree-Soscol area and seek alternate routes while police remained at the scene.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

