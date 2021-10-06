Update: Napa Police officer shoots armed man after report of family dispute, department says

Updated at 8:40 p.m. – A Napa Police officer shot an armed suspect after a reported family dispute that drew a large police response to a townhome development in north Napa Wednesday afternoon, the department announced.

The disturbance was reported to Napa's dispatch center before 1:40 p.m. and drew police vehicles to a home in the 1600 block of Pear Tree Lane.

At the scene, an officer encountered a man who had a gun and fired it, according to a message on the Napa Police Facebook page. The officer then fired his service weapon and struck the man, who was taken to a hospital, the department said. The man's condition was unknown as of Wednesday night.

Pear Tree Lane, which branches off Soscol Avenue to serve a cluster of townhouses, was closed shortly after the shooting and Napa Police alerted passers-by to avoid the area.

The disturbance was reported to police as a dispute involving a son and father, according to police Chief Jennifer Gonzales. Dispatchers were told the son had a firearm and may have been under the influence of alcohol, she said earlier Wednesday.

The identities of the police officer and the man who was shot were unavailable as of 8:25 p.m.