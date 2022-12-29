Update: Oakland police identifies boy reported killed in city, then found in Napa County

Updated at 3:58 p.m. Thursday — Oakland Police have identified the 2-year-old boy whose body was found last week in Napa County after authorities say he was killed in Oakland. A person has been arrested in connection to the death.

The body of Ja’mari “Guerrero” Madkins was discovered outdoors in rural Napa County on Dec. 23, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Oakland Police, with assistance from San Pablo Police, arrested a person in connection with Ja’mari’s death, which authorities have described as a homicide. The boy is believed to have died near International Boulevard in Oakland, Armstrong told reporters, although he did not give the estimated date of Ja’mari’s death.

“This is a tragic case. This should not have happened. We are in contact with the child’s family and grandmother,” the police chief said.

The person detained in connection with the boy’s death is currently being held on unrelated charges while Oakland Police confers with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office on filing additional charges, according to Armstrong.

An autopsy was under way Thursday, but the Alameda County coroner had not released a cause of death.

Police declined to share further details about the investigation, including where Ja’mari lived, how long he had been missing, or the exact location where his body was found.

Oakland Police’s announcement of the boy’s death followed social media reports that suggested his remains may have been found outside Fairfield. KTVU Channel 2, the San Francisco Fox affiliate, and SFist reported witnesses saw law enforcement officers digging along Rockville Road, a Fairfield-area route that extends into Napa County.

Armstrong said the detained person as “a close connection” to the boy but shared no other details about the relationship.

The Oakland department also has not disclosed whether the suspect was booked into the Glenn Dyer Detention Facility in Oakland or the Alameda County Jail in Dublin.

Police first acknowledged the homicide investigation and arrest Wednesday afternoon in an email to The Reporter of Vacaville.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, San Pablo Police notified Oakland Police about the possible homicide of a child, and the Oakland force took over the investigation, Oakland Police spokesperson Paul Chambers said earlier.

Armstrong reported Thursday that the tip from San Pablo followed the arrest in that city of another person, who gave information to San Pablo officers that enabled the Oakland department to find Ja’mari’s body later that day.

A GoFundMe page in Ja’mari’s memory posted online before Oakland Police’s announcement. The page, whose creators identified themselves as co-workers of the boy’s grandmother, sought $12,000 to cover burial expenses, and donors had contributed $1,270 by 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information about the child’s death is asked to call the Oakland Police Homicide Section at 510-238-3821, or the department’s tip line at 510-238-7950.

Richard Bammer of the Vacaville Reporter contributed to this report.

