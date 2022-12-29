Update: Oakland police schedules press conference to discuss death of child found in Napa County

Updated at 1:40 p.m. Thursday — Oakland Police is investigating the killing of a 2-year-old whose body was found in Napa County, the department reported Wednesday afternoon.

Immediate details were few, but the public information officer for the Oakland department, Paul Chambers, said in an email to The Reporter that just before 2:30 a.m. Dec. 23, San Pablo Police notified Oakland Police about the child’s death, which Chambers called “a homicide.”

Oakland Police investigators responded to take over the investigation. The preliminary inquiry “shows the child’s death occurred in Oakland,” but the child’s body was “located in a rural area of Napa County,” said Chambers, contradicting social media reports that the body may have been found in the Rockville area near Fairfield.

A person connected to the child’s death was identified and arrested with the help of San Pablo Police, Chambers added, though that person was not named.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong was scheduled to speak about the homicide case during a news conference scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Thursday, the department announced.

Earlier, an officer in the department’s Homicide Section declined to provide additional details about the crime or the suspect, including whether the suspect was in custody in the Glenn Dyer Detention Facility in Oakland or the Alameda County Jail in Dublin.

Chambers said the circumstances associated with the child’s death are still under investigation and his statements in the email were “the only information we are able to release at this time.”

Anyone with information about the child’s death is asked to call the Oakland Police Homicide Section at 510-238-3821, or the department’s tip line at 510-238-7950.

