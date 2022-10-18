Update: Paul Flores convicted of murdering former Napa resident Kristin Smart; Ruben Flores found not guilty of accessory charge

Updated at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday — SALINAS — A jury on Tuesday afternoon found Paul Flores guilty of murdering Cal Poly student and former Napa resident Kristin Smart in 1996. But a separate jury acquitted Flores' father, Ruben Flores, of being an accessory to the murder.

After 3 ½ months of court proceedings, 12 jurors in a Salinas courtroom unanimously agreed Tuesday to convict Flores of first-degree murder, capping a San Luis Obispo mystery that had gone unsolved for more than 26 years.

The jury found Flores guilty of willful, premeditated murder after deliberating for a total of four days.

Flores flinched as his verdict was read.

“I wish to express to you appreciation and that of the parties for your service in this case,” Judge Jennifer O’Keefe said to the jury at the Monterey County courthouse. “It is a great personal sacrifice to serve as a juror. ... You have been very attentive and conscientious throughout this case.”

“If you chose to discuss the case with anyone, I encourage you to be thoughtful with your remarks,” the judge also told the jury.

The jury’s verdict on Paul Flores was read shortly after 1:30 p.m.

As the jury’s verdict was read Tuesday afternoon, the mood in the courtroom went from intense and heavy to a palpable sense of relief.

When the verdict was read, Kristin Smart’s father, Stan Smart, had a smile on his face. He put his arm around her mother, Denise Smart, who was in tears after the verdict was read.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office officials turned around to the Smart family and shared nods after the verdict was read.

Paul Flores will be sentenced Dec. 9.

Half an hour later, a second jury, switching places in the courtroom with the first, declared Paul Flores' father Ruben Flores not guilty of being an accessory to murder after the fact. He has been released from electronic monitoring and is discharged.

Following the verdicts being read, Paul Flores’ defense attorney, Robert Sanger, told The Tribune that “the case is still pending” and declined to comment further.

During a news conference following his acquittal, Ruben Flores said he felt relieved by his verdict, but said he was disheartened by the conviction of his son.

“They had so much stuff they made up,” he said of the prosecution. “It was about feelings. It wasn’t about facts.” During the conference, Ruben Flores’ attorney, Harold Mesick, said the case has been the one he is “most invested in on a personal level.”

Mesick described Ruben Flores as “not just not guilty; he is absolutely innocent.”

Mesick added that he feels there is “reasonable inference” Smart is still alive.

“They did not prove her death,” he said. Mesick added he thought Paul Flores’ attorney will likely file for a new trial since “there are plenty of grounds.”

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office announced a press conference on the verdicts inside the Monterey County courthouse at 4 p.m.

Paul Flores, 45, was on trial for the murder of Smart, a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo freshman who went missing following an off-campus party during Memorial Day weekend in May 1996. Flores was the last person seen with Smart she walked back to her residence hall.

Flores’ father, 81-year-old Arroyo Grande resident Ruben Flores, was on trial for allegedly helping to hide Smart’s body.

Smart’s body has never been found, and she was legally presumed dead in 2002.

Before going to the Central Coast for college, Smart had graduated from high school in Stockton, but previously spent her junior year in Napa and attended Vintage High. Her father, Stan Smart, was the principal at Vintage at the time of his daughter’s disappearance.

Paul Flores has long been the prime suspect in Smart’s disappearance. He had a black eye when investigators interviewed him, and told them he got it playing basketball with friends, who denied his account, according to court records. He later changed his story to say he bumped his head while working on his car.

Over the years, the case has garnered a devoted following as it dragged out with seemingly few concrete answers as to what had happened to Smart.

Investigators conducted dozens of fruitless searches for Smart’s body over two decades but in the past two years they turned their attention to Ruben Flores’ home 12 miles south of Cal Poly, in the community of Arroyo Grande.

Behind latticework beneath the deck of his large house on a dead end street, archaeologists working for police in March 2021 found a soil disturbance about the size of a casket and the presence of human blood, prosecutors said. The blood was too degraded to extract a DNA sample.

The trial was held in Salinas, 110 miles north of San Luis Obispo, after a judge granted a defense request to move it. The defense argued that it was unlikely the Flores’ could receive a fair trial with so much much publicity in the city of about 47,000 people – including a podcast, “Your Own Backyard,” that brought renewed attention to the long-unsolved case.

Then, in April 2021, Flores and his father were arrested and charged in her murder.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution alleged Flores killed Smart in the course of an attempted rape.

“Paul Flores is guilty as sin,” prosecutor Christopher Peuvrelle told the jury during his closing arguments. “Justice delayed does not have to be justice denied. You now know the truth of what happened.”

Meanwhile, Flores’ defense asserted that Flores was the victim of “conspiracy theories” and that there was “no evidence” his client had murdered Smart.

“Mr. Peuvrelle is trying to bootstrap a murder where there’s no evidence of a murder,” attorney Robert Sanger told the jury during closing arguments.

The jury deciding on the charges against Ruben Flores reached a verdict on Monday, while Paul Flores’ jury reached its verdict on Tuesday.

In the years after their daughter disappeared, Denise and Stan Smart described the pain of their family’s loss, and their frustrations with what they described as campus law enforcement’s early mishandling of the case.

“She disappeared early Saturday morning, and the campus police didn't notify us until Monday night. They said she could have just taken off,” Denise Smart told the Napa Valley Register in 2006 a decade after her daughter vanished. By the time campus police got around to searching Flores' dorm room, he had left for the summer and taken all of his belongings, the Register reported at the time.

San Luis Obispo sheriff’s investigators were called to Flores’ dormitory room about a month after Smart’s disappearance, and cadaver dogs picked up the scent of a corpse.

In 1999, then-Gov. Pete Wilson signed what is commonly called the Kristin Smart Law, requiring California universities and colleges to notify local law enforcement immediately if a violent crime may have occurred.

Years before the arrests of Paul and Ruben Flores, Smart’s father said any comfort from definitively learning his daughter’s fate could only go so far.

“Someone asked me if I heard that they found Kristin's body would I be happy?" Stan Smart told the Register in 2006. "No, I wouldn't be happy. Yes, there would be some closure. But it's never a happy situation when you have to bury your child.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story includes reporting from San Luis Obispo Tribune reporters Chloe Jones, Stephanie Zappelli and Kaytlyn Leslie; Napa Valley Register city editor Howard Yune; and Associated Press reporters Brian Melley and Christopher Weber.