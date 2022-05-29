 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, arrested on drunk driving allegation after crash near St. Helena

Paul and Nancy Pelosi

Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attended the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. Paul Pelosi was arrested late Saturday night on a drunk driving allegation and then released from the Napa County jail Sunday morning, according to booking records.

 Charles Sykes, Associated Press

Updated at 9:20 p.m. Sunday -- The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was briefly jailed in Napa on suspicion of drunken driving after a two-car, non-injury crash Saturday night near St. Helena, authorities reported.

According to a California Highway Patrol news release, Paul Pelosi, 82 was driving a 2021 Porsche east on Walnut Lane across Highway 29 when he was struck by a northbound 2014 Jeep. Neither Pelosi nor the other motorist, a 48-year-old Calistoga man, was injured.

Pelosi was detained at 11:44 p.m. on one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Napa County jail at 4:13 a.m. and released at 7:26 a.m.

As of 9:15 p.m. Sunday, neither Nancy Pelosi’s Congressional Twitter feed nor her official Facebook page had posted any announcement regarding her husband’s arrest.

The House speaker was in Providence, Rhode Island on Sunday to give the principal speech at Brown University’s graduation, and also was one of nine people to receive honorary degrees from the Ivy League school during its commencement weekend.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

