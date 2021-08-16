Update: Police identify man arrested after standoff at Napa apartment

Updated at 4:36 p.m. Monday — A 34-year-old man faces an assault allegation after wielding a knife and holding off police for nearly four hours at a Napa apartment complex Monday morning, leading to a lengthy shutdown of Pueblo Avenue, according to Napa Police.

The standoff ended at about 11:50 a.m. when officers fired at least six less-lethal rounds at a person in the 1500 block of Pueblo Avenue, according to Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales, who was at the scene. Afterward, the suspect, identified by police as Carlos Enrique Flores, was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon and making a criminal threat. He was being held on $50,000 bail as of 4:30 p.m., according to an online jail booking log.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Apartment residents notified police shortly before 8 a.m. of a combative family member, and arriving officers encountered a man holding a knife and showing “threatening” behavior, Gonzales said earlier during the standoff.