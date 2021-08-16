Update: Police identify man arrested after standoff at Napa apartment

Updated at 4:36 p.m. Monday — A 34-year-old man faces an assault allegation after wielding a knife and holding off police for nearly four hours at a Napa apartment complex Monday morning, leading to a lengthy shutdown of Pueblo Avenue, according to Napa Police.
The standoff ended at about 11:50 a.m. when officers fired at least six less-lethal rounds at a person in the 1500 block of Pueblo Avenue, according to Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales, who was at the scene. Afterward, the suspect, identified by police as Carlos Enrique Flores, was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon and making a criminal threat. He was being held on $50,000 bail as of 4:30 p.m., according to an online jail booking log.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Apartment residents notified police shortly before 8 a.m. of a combative family member, and arriving officers encountered a man holding a knife and showing “threatening” behavior, Gonzales said earlier during the standoff.
Police safely evacuated the suspect’s family and the residents of four other apartment units, according to Gonzales, and at least two Lenco BearCat armored vehicles arrived at the complex. A small drone also was periodically flown over the building while officers called on the suspect, in Spanish and English, to leave the building peacefully.
“Carlos, get out of the house with your hands up,” a man was heard speaking into a microphone outside the apartment. “… Carlos, come out, man.” Shots were heard about two minutes later.
Officers closed Pueblo Avenue between Stadium Avenue and California Boulevard during the standoff.
During the incident, a Napa Fire truck and American Medical Response ambulance also arrived and were parked at the nearby Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley. A gurney was rolled to the curb in front of the apartments, only to be removed later, still empty.
After the departure of several officers and the removal of yellow caution tape from sidewalks, a section of a wooden board fence lining the driveway of the stucco-sided, two-story apartment building was seen to be partially toppled, while a second-floor window facing the street was shattered.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
A disturbance at a Napa hotel ended with a man’s arrest.
A traffic stop in American Canyon led to the arrests of a driver and passenger and the discovery of stolen bank cards.
A Napa man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after trying to force a woman into his truck, according to police.
A law-enforcement drone helped lead authorities to a man suspected of stabbing another man.
A domestic dispute escalated into a baseball bat attack, resulting in a Napa man’s arrest on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, according…
A predawn traffic stop led to the arrests of two San Pablo residents and the discovery of stolen bank cards.
A Concord man faces an allegation of resisting peace officers after his arrest at a Lake Berryessa campground, according to the Napa County Sh…
A brief vehicle pursuit followed reported thefts from Bay Area stores ended with the arrests of three people south of Napa.
A reported theft of alcoholic beverages from the south Napa Target store led to the arrest of a Napa resident.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com