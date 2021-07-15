Update: Shooting of Napa juvenile believed accidental, according to police

A shooting at a west Napa home on Wednesday morning is now believed to have been an accident, according to police.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!

The incident occurred before noon when a 15-year-old boy handling a handgun unintentionally shot another person, also a minor, in the 2900 block of Kilburn Avenue, Lt. Chase Haag said in an email Thursday afternoon. “The two juveniles know each other and this may have contributed to the lack of information provided by the involved parties,” he wrote in an email.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening, police reported earlier.

At least five patrol cars and an aerial drone were brought to the scene after the shooting was reported. Napa Police later reported recovering an unregistered 9mm “ghost gun” near the home where the shooting occurred.