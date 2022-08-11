Updated: Woman arrested in nonlethal shooting on Wimbledon Street in Napa

Updated 8/12/22 at 4:18 p.m. Napa Police responded to a shooting in a Wimbledon Street residence late Thursday, found a man suffering from a non-lethal gunshot wound, and arrested a Napa woman on suspicion of carrying out the shooting, according to a department press release issued Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of Wimbledon Street at roughly 8:10 p.m.; Napa Police issued its advisory to avoid the area at about 9 p.m. on the department’s Facebook page. An investigation into the shooting was underway and there was no ongoing threat to the community, the agency said.

Upon entering a residence there, officers located an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital.

At about 12:22 a.m., the officers arrested Monique Blaziek, 50, at the residence, the press release says. Blaziek was later booked into Napa County jail, at 12:47 a.m., on investigation of felony assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and child endangerment.

Members of the NPD investigations unit — including a detective specializing in domestic violence — responded to conduct an investigation, the press release says. They learned a child was present in the residence during the shooting and was not harmed. With a search warrant, officers found a loaded firearm, the press release says.

The department is urging any community member who witnessed the incident, or who has information about it, to contact detective Bill Hernandez at 707-258-7838 or bhernandez@cityofnapa.org.