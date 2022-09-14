 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vallejo High School staffer injured in shooting

VALLEJO — A shooting at a Vallejo High School on Tuesday afternoon left a staff member wounded, the police department reports.

Police responded to the shooting at 3:45 p.m. in front of the school. Several students had been fighting with some unknown males, police said, and the fight was broken up by a school staff member. Some of the suspects fled the area in a dark-colored sedan while shooting back at the remaining group, hitting a school staffer with at least one bullet. The school staff member is expected to survive.

After the event, the school was placed on lockdown.

"This is a senseless act of violence committed by some individuals who do not value human life," said Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams. "Enough is enough. It's a sad day anyone is shot in front of our children at school where they should feel safe."

The motive and circumstances of the shooting are not yet known, according to Vallejo Police.

At the time of the altercation, there was a college fair, classes, and about 200 student-athletes on campus.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

