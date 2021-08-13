 Skip to main content
Vallejo man arrested for road rage shooting

napa county sheriff car
Courtney Teague, Register

A Vallejo man has been arrested in connection with a January shooting that left a man wounded.

Napa County Sheriff's detectives arrested Frank Devante Stephenson, 27, on Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, among other possible charges. They say the shooting was a road rage incident.

The attack occurred on Jan. 21 at about 5 p.m. on Devlin Road between Gateway Road and Sheehy Court south of Napa, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. A man inside one vehicle fired a single gunshot into another vehicle, striking a man in the stomach, Wofford said at the time.

Two weeks later, on Feb. 4, detectives say, Stephenson was involved in a second road rage incident that occurred in American Canyon. During this incident, they say, Stephenson pointed a gun at another driver.

