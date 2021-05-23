 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle burglaries reported in American Canyon neighborhood

Vehicle burglaries reported in American Canyon neighborhood

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
American Canyon Police
Register file photo

A person broke into several cars in the Montevino Drive area of south American Canyon Sunday morning, police reported in a Facebook posting.

The vehicles were burglarized between 5 and 6 a.m., according to American Canyon Police, which said it would increase patrols in the neighborhood and investigate the thefts.

Residents are asked to check their home surveillance systems and report any information to the police tip line at 707-253-4451.

An American Canyon Police Department motor officer had a close call on Thursday. Remember: Section 23114 of the California Vehicle Code says you need to secure and cover your load (i.e. when going to the dumps).

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More than a dozen killed in Italy cable car crash

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News