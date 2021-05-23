Vehicle burglaries reported in American Canyon neighborhood

A person broke into several cars in the Montevino Drive area of south American Canyon Sunday morning, police reported in a Facebook posting.
The vehicles were burglarized between 5 and 6 a.m., according to American Canyon Police, which said it would increase patrols in the neighborhood and investigate the thefts.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
Residents are asked to check their home surveillance systems and report any information to the police tip line at 707-253-4451.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Would-be home invaders struck a home that had been turned into a cannabis growing operation on Pelleria Drive.
A woman was arrested after demanding money and threatening a clerk at a south Napa gas station.
Napa Police responded to a report of a disturbance involving a knife at a residence on the 3500 block of Idlewild Avenue in north Napa.
American Canyon police watched an area that has experienced a series of catalytic converter thefts and arrested some possible thieves.
A confrontation led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault, according to Napa Police.
A two-vehicle collision in American Canyon injured one driver and resulted in the other's arrest on a felony drunken driving allegation, autho…
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Sonoma and Napa counties teamed up to apprehend a residential burglary suspect who rammed an American Can…
A 30-year-old Vallejo woman was being held at the Napa County jail as a suspect in garage and RV burglaries in north Napa.
Napa Police reported stopping a vehicle on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue that was the subject of a felony warrant for involvement in a side s…