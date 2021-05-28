Viral video alleges brutal beating at Napa High School in 1990s

The Register attempted to reach the video creator via TikTok on Wednesday but had received no response as of Friday. The Register does not normally name persons who report sexual assaults without their permission.

The man said other boys had refused to change around him in the locker room because of his sexual orientation and the staff treated him differently as a result.

“The boys in the gym wouldn’t change around me, in front of me, because they called me ‘pecker checker’ because I was gay,” he said in the video. “And so the coach let me, and forced me to change — after all the boys had already changed, I was allowed to go in there and change my clothes. Well, that just gave me a reason to be alone with me and the coach knew that.”

In the video, the man, who appears to be in his 30s, did not give a date for the assault or name the coach involved. Mucetti and Mansury said they believe the time frame was sometime in the 1990s.

“We do not have institutional knowledge of systems that were available in the 1990s that could have lessened the trauma of this abusive act or avoided it altogether,” they wrote. “We do know today, our district will continue to investigate every accusation and educate our community on the importance of acceptance, mutual respect, and support for all.”