Viral video alleges brutal beating at Napa High School in 1990s

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic details and language.
Napa school officials say they have reported to police allegations of a brutal assault at Napa High School in the 1990s, which surfaced on a viral video this month.
An adult user on TikTok, who says he now lives in Hawaii, reports that he was dragged into a locker room bathroom and beaten because he was gay.
“One day about 15 boys dragged me into the back bathroom, with the coach watching, spread my legs apart, and kicked me in the genitals until I passed out,” he said on the one-minute video posted on May 18. “I only woke up because I was choking on their urine because they were peeing in my mouth.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
After the video began to circulate in Napa this week, Napa Valley Unified School District Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti and Student Services Director Mike Mansuy issued a statement expressing sorrow over the incident.
“NVUSD is shocked, horrified, and saddened to hear of this past abuse that, if it had happened today, would be considered a hate crime,” they wrote. “The trauma the victim discussed is incomprehensible and unacceptable.”
They said they had reported the incident to the Napa Police Department, though the department said it had no immediate information about the case on Friday morning.
The Register attempted to reach the video creator via TikTok on Wednesday but had received no response as of Friday. The Register does not normally name persons who report sexual assaults without their permission.
The man said other boys had refused to change around him in the locker room because of his sexual orientation and the staff treated him differently as a result.
“The boys in the gym wouldn’t change around me, in front of me, because they called me ‘pecker checker’ because I was gay,” he said in the video. “And so the coach let me, and forced me to change — after all the boys had already changed, I was allowed to go in there and change my clothes. Well, that just gave me a reason to be alone with me and the coach knew that.”
In the video, the man, who appears to be in his 30s, did not give a date for the assault or name the coach involved. Mucetti and Mansury said they believe the time frame was sometime in the 1990s.
“We do not have institutional knowledge of systems that were available in the 1990s that could have lessened the trauma of this abusive act or avoided it altogether,” they wrote. “We do know today, our district will continue to investigate every accusation and educate our community on the importance of acceptance, mutual respect, and support for all.”
This is not the first time Napa High has been at the center of a sexual assault allegation. In 2017, the school was rocked by reports that members of the championship football program engaged in brutal assaults of younger players, including sexual penetration, as part of a persistent pattern of hazing. Several students were disciplined and charged in connection with the incidents, though the full outcome is unclear since all involved were underage, and therefore the records are not public.
The controversy did result in the resignation of longtime coach Troy Mott, who was not directly implicated in the assaults, and some of his staff.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
A thief drove off with a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue with the keys left in the ignition, Napa Police reported.
A man was detained near Jefferson and Spencer streets after several residents reported a man running through backyards and front yards, accord…
Napa Police responded to a report of a disturbance involving a knife at a residence on the 3500 block of Idlewild Avenue in north Napa.
A person broke into several cars in the Montevino Drive area of south American Canyon Sunday morning.
American Canyon Police arrested two suspects after officers tried to pull over a car without license plates and the driver fled down Highway 29.
Would-be home invaders struck a home that had been turned into a cannabis growing operation on Pelleria Drive.
A woman was arrested after demanding money and threatening a clerk at a south Napa gas station.
American Canyon police watched an area that has experienced a series of catalytic converter thefts and arrested some possible thieves.
A confrontation led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault, according to Napa Police.
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.