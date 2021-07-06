Woman arrested after passenger injured in Napa DUI crash, police say

A two-car collision Monday night in Napa resulted in the hospitalization of a passenger in one vehicle and the arrest of its driver on a felony drunken driving allegation, police reported.
At 8:56 p.m., a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Sofia Elena Quinones of Napa was turning from Sousa Lane into Soscol Avenue when it was hit by an oncoming vehicle headed north on Soscol, according to Sgt. Aaron Medina.
A passenger in Quinones' vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Medina said in an email. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
Officers detained Quinones and booked her into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence.
