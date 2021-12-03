 Skip to main content
Woman arrested on suspicion of felony DUI after Napa County crash injures child

A single-car crash Thursday night in east Napa resulted in the driver’s arrest on a felony allegation of driving under the influence after a child passenger was hospitalized, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 8:43 p.m., a 2020 Toyota Camry sedan struck a rock pillar outside a home in the 1300 block of Imola Avenue, near the Fourth Avenue intersection and Skyline Wilderness Park, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the CHP Napa bureau. The motorist, identified as 33-year-old Fabiola Mosqueda of Napa, showed signs of intoxication, Paulson said.

Three occupants of the Toyota, including Mosqueda and a minor, were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to Paulson, who said drugs were found on Mosqueda after the wreck.

Mosqueda was booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of causing injury by driving under the influence and child endangerment, as well as misdemeanor counts of drug possession and driving with a suspended license.

