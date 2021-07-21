Woman faces felony DUI allegation after Napa crash injures van driver: police

A collision Tuesday afternoon in south Napa resulted in the arrest of a driver on suspicion of felony drunken-driving, according to police.
Officers were called at 3:59 p.m. to the crash on West Imola Avenue west of Cabot Way, Sgt. Aaron Medina said in an email. A westbound sport-utility vehicle driven by 45-year-old Amy Carol Thomas of Napa crossed the median and struck an eastbound van, causing the van to spin and come to rest facing the wrong way, according to Medina.
The driver of the van was injured and was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Medina said.
Thomas was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence. She was released shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to a jail booking log.
