Woman killed while crossing Highway 29
Woman killed while crossing Highway 29

Napa Police Car
Register file photo

A fatal accident involving multiple cars striking a pedestrian closed northbound Highway 29 at Wine Country Avenue in the city of Napa Friday morning.

The accident happened at about 5:15 a.m.  in the darkness, Napa Police Department Sgt. Kris Jenny said. The identity of the deceased female had yet to be revealed by mid-morning.

Police didn’t know the exact conditions of how the woman was trying to cross Highway 29. Preliminary indications are that northbound traffic had the right-of-way. Neither speed nor alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors with the motorists, Jenny said.

The driver of the vehicle that initially hit the woman appears to be among those who stopped, Jenny said. Witnesses indicate that some vehicles that struck the woman did not stop, but the drivers may not have known what they had hit, he said. Police would like to speak with the other motorists involved.

The accident closed northbound Highway 29. Traffic was diverted onto Solano Avenue and onto Byway East and later rejoined Highway 29 at Salvador Avenue.

The department reported the road reopened around 11 a.m., but continued to recommend that motorists avoid the area.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

