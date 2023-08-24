The three suspects in a Napa teenager’s 2022 death from fentanyl – including two men facing murder charges – have had their plea hearings delayed to near the end of the year.

Alan Jazeel Martinez, Luis Fajardo Melgoza and Erika Garcia Chavez all are scheduled to enter pleas in Napa County Superior Court on Dec. 14. Judge Monique Langhorne, at a hearing Thursday morning, set the new date after lawyers described needing to review reams of electronic evidence – several terabytes’ worth, multiples of the storage capacity of typical computers and smartphones – ahead of trial.

The postponement was the second in a month, after attorneys with the Napa County District Attorney’s Office asked for more time to provide evidence to defense lawyers for pretrial discovery.

All three defendants face charges related to the overdose death on May 25, 2022 of 17-year-old Monica Flores, who was three weeks from graduating from Vintage High School. Prosecutors say Flores died after ingesting fentanyl-laced pills she had purchased from Martinez, believing them to be Percocet.

The 22-year-old Martinez and 20-year-old Melgoza, both Santa Rosa residents, have been jailed in Napa since their arrests this June after a year-long police investigation. Both men are charged with murder, drug possession and drug transport, among other counts.

Garcia Chavez, 23, who is not being held in jail, is charged with criminal conspiracy and drug possession with intent to sell. Charging documents allege she provided a Cash App account that Flores used to buy the fentanyl-containing pills from Martinez.

Melgoza and Martinez face potential state prison terms of 15 years to life if convicted of murder.

