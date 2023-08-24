The three suspects in a Napa teenager’s 2022 death from fentanyl – including two men facing murder charges – have had their plea hearings delayed to near the end of the year.
Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.
Alan Jazeel Martinez, Luis Fajardo Melgoza and Erika Garcia Chavez all are scheduled to enter pleas in Napa County Superior Court on Dec. 14. Judge Monique Langhorne, at a hearing Thursday morning, set the new date after lawyers described needing to review reams of electronic evidence – several terabytes’ worth, multiples of the storage capacity of typical computers and smartphones – ahead of trial.
The postponement was the second in a month, after attorneys with the Napa County District Attorney’s Office asked for more time to provide evidence to defense lawyers for pretrial discovery.
All three defendants face charges related to the overdose death on May 25, 2022 of 17-year-old Monica Flores, who was three weeks from graduating from Vintage High School. Prosecutors say Flores died after ingesting fentanyl-laced pills she had purchased from Martinez, believing them to be Percocet.
The 22-year-old Martinez and 20-year-old Melgoza, both Santa Rosa residents, have been jailed in Napa since their arrests this June after a year-long police investigation. Both men are charged with murder, drug possession and drug transport, among other counts.
Garcia Chavez, 23, who is not being held in jail, is charged with criminal conspiracy and drug possession with intent to sell. Charging documents allege she provided a Cash App account that Flores used to buy the fentanyl-containing pills from Martinez.
Melgoza and Martinez face potential state prison terms of 15 years to life if convicted of murder.
Dr. Keith Humphreys, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford, explains the effects of the synthetic opioid on the body, and discusses the signs of a fentanyl overdose
Photos: ‘Tranq,’ the new fentanyl additive worsening America’s opioid epidemic
Registered nurse Kathy Lalli treats Ellwood Warren's injuries at the Kensington Hospital wound care outreach van, parked in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on May 23, 2023. In humans, xylazine can cause breathing and heart rates to drop. It’s also linked to severe skin ulcers and abscesses, which can lead to infections, rotting tissue and amputations. Experts disagree on the exact cause of the wounds, which are much deeper than those seen with other injectable drugs.
Matt Rourke, Associated Press
A box of Narcan sits in the Savage Sisters' community outreach storefront in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on May 24, 2023. Generically known as Naloxone, the medication used revive people who have stopped breathing, doesn’t reverse the effects of xylazine. Philadelphia officials stress that naloxone should still be administered in all cases of suspected overdose, since xylazine is almost always found in combination with fentanyl.
Matt Rourke, Associated Press
People gather outside the Savage Sisters' community outreach storefront in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on May 24, 2023. Xylazine, a powerful animal sedative that's moving through the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, causing gruesome skin wounds and scrambling longstanding methods for treating addiction and reversing overdoses.
Matt Rourke, Associated Press
Volunteer registered nurse Jennifer D'Angelo treats a person's skin wounds the Savage Sisters' community outreach storefront in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on May 24, 2023. Xylazine, a powerful animal sedative that's moving through the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, causing gruesome skin wounds and scrambling longstanding methods for treating addiction and reversing overdoses.
Matt Rourke, Associated Press
Sarah Laurel, founder of Savage Sisters, speaks with community members at her outreach storefront in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on May 24, 2023. “Nobody asked for xylazine in the drug supply,” said Laurel. “Before anybody knew it, the community was chemically dependent on it. So now, yes, people do seek it out.”
Matt Rourke, Associated Press
Sarah Laurel, founder of Savage Sisters, speaks during an interview at her community outreach storefront in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on May 24, 2023. “Nobody asked for xylazine in the drug supply,” said Laurel. “Before anybody knew it, the community was chemically dependent on it. So now, yes, people do seek it out.”
Matt Rourke, Associated Press
Dominic Rodriguez speaks with registered nurse Kathy Lalli after she treated his skin injuries at the Kensington Hospital wound care outreach van, parked in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on May 23, 2023. Xylazine’s effects are easy to spot: users experience a lethargic, trance-like state and sometimes black out, exposing themselves to robbery or assault. “It’s a delayed reaction, I could be walking down the street, it's 45 minutes later,” says Rodriguez, who is homeless and battling addiction. “Then I wake up, trying to piece together what happened.”
Matt Rourke, Associated Press
Dominic Rodriguez walks away after receiving treatment at the Kensington Hospital wound care outreach van, parked in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on May 23, 2023. Xylazine’s effects are easy to spot: users experience a lethargic, trance-like state and sometimes black out, exposing themselves to robbery or assault. “It’s a delayed reaction, I could be walking down the street, it's 45 minutes later,” says Rodriguez, who is homeless and battling addiction. “Then I wake up, trying to piece together what happened.”
Matt Rourke, Associated Press
Sarah Laurel, founder of Savage Sisters, checks on a community member at her outreach storefront in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on May 24, 2023. “Nobody asked for xylazine in the drug supply,” said Sarah Laurel, founder of Savage Sisters, a Philadelphia outreach group. “Before anybody knew it, the community was chemically dependent on it. So now, yes, people do seek it out.”
Matt Rourke, Associated Press
Kensington Hospital wound care outreach van is parked in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on May 23, 2023. Xylazine, a powerful animal sedative that's moving through the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, causing gruesome skin wounds and scrambling longstanding methods for treating addiction and reversing overdoses.
Matt Rourke, Associated Press
Nick Gallagher reacts as volunteer registered nurse Jennifer D'Angelo treats his skin wounds the Savage Sisters' community outreach storefront in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on May 24, 2023. Xylazine can cause severe skin wounds, but whether it is leading to more deaths — as suggested by officials in Washington — is not yet clear, according to health and law enforcement professionals on the front lines of efforts in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
Matt Rourke, Associated Press
A community member holds a hot cup of coffee at the Savage Sisters' outreach storefront in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on May 24, 2023. Xylazine, a powerful animal sedative that's moving through the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, causing gruesome skin wounds and scrambling longstanding methods for treating addiction and reversing overdoses.
Matt Rourke, Associated Press
Sharday Miller, walks away holding extra bandages she received after having her skin treated at the Kensington Hospital wound care outreach van parked in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on May 23, 2023. Xylazine, a powerful animal sedative that's moving through the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, causing gruesome skin wounds and scrambling longstanding methods for treating addiction and reversing overdoses.
Matt Rourke, Associated Press
Dominic Rodriguez speaks with registered nurse Kathy Lalli after she treated his skin injuries at the Kensington Hospital wound care outreach van, parked in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on May 23, 2023. Xylazine, a powerful animal sedative that's moving through the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, causing gruesome skin wounds and scrambling longstanding methods for treating addiction and reversing overdoses.
Matt Rourke, Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!