American Canyon Police reported the arrests of two women on Labor Day morning after what the department said was an attempted organized theft at the local Walgreens drugstore.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, officers driving past the pharmacy at 210 American Canyon Road saw two people wearing face masks and hoodies who were about to enter the store, police said in a news release. Upon seeing police, both people stopped approaching the Walgreens and turned to leave, but the officers – suspecting an attempted theft – detained the women, identified as 23-year-old Prinzess Kaitina Elizabeth Lee of Sacramento and 22-year-old Zariadeshaonna Chinyere Russell of Oakland.

During the arrests, officers searched the suspects’ car and found thousands of dollars in merchandise that apparently had been stolen two days earlier from another Walgreens in Walnut Creek, police reported. The department added other evidence was recovered linking the women to organized theft.

Lee and Russell were booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of receiving stolen property, attempted petty theft with a prior conviction, and criminal conspiracy. They were released shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, according to jail booking records.

