American Canyon Police reported the arrest of an Oakland man Monday after it said an unregistered “ghost gun” was found in his car during a vehicle stop.
Shortly before noon, officers stopped a Nissan in the 200 block of American Canyon Road after noticing it lacked a front license plate and had an illegal device to hide the rear plate, the department said in a news release.
Police learned that the driver, 25-year-old Michael Andre Collier, had a suspended driver license and vehicle registration, according to the statement. A search of the Nissan revealed a loaded Glock 19 gun under the seat, police said.
Officers detained Collier on felony allegations of carrying a loaded firearm in public and falsifying a vehicle license or registration, along with other misdemeanor counts. He was booked into the Napa County jail.
Supreme Court , Clears the Way For , 'Ghost Gun' Regulations. On August 8, a divided Supreme Court allowed the Biden administration to crackdown on firearm-making kits available online through new regulations. On August 8, a divided Supreme Court allowed the Biden administration to crackdown on firearm-making kits available online through new regulations. NBC reports that the Supreme Court decision puts a July 5 ruling by a federal judge in Texas to block the regulations on hold. NBC reports that the Supreme Court decision puts a July 5 ruling by a federal judge in Texas to block the regulations on hold. Last year, the Biden administration issued new regulations aimed at tackling an abrupt increase in the availability of so-called ghost guns. Last year, the Biden administration issued new regulations aimed at tackling an abrupt increase in the availability of so-called ghost guns. NBC reports that the guns have proven difficult for law enforcement to trace and have been labeled a major threat to public safety by the administration. . The regulations would require makers and sellers of the kits to obtain licenses, mark products with serialized numbers and conduct background checks. . The new rules have been challenged by both manufacturers and sellers. Attorneys representing challengers wrote that the Gun Control Act of 1968 refers to the commercial market for firearms, , "leaving the law-abiding citizens of this country free to exercise their right to make firearms for their own use without overbearing federal regulation.". NBC reports that Justice Samuel Alito temporarily put the Texas ruling on hold while the Supreme Court weighed the next steps. NBC reports that Justice Samuel Alito temporarily put the Texas ruling on hold while the Supreme Court weighed the next steps. In 2022, the Supreme Court's conservative majority ruled that the Second Amendment includes the right to bear arms outside of the home. In 2022, the Supreme Court's conservative majority ruled that the Second Amendment includes the right to bear arms outside of the home. The scope of that decision will be reviewed in the court's upcoming term, which begins in October.
PHOTOS: Napa County's 2023 Rock the Ride
Rock the Ride 2
Participants celebrated Saturday at the annual Rock the Ride, which ended with bubbles and burritos at Yountville Park.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 1
Bicyclists are cheered on as they finish the sixth annual Rock the Ride at Yountville Park on Saturday. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 3
A bicyclist waved during Saturday's Rock the Ride bike-walk tour at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 4
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson wore “Rock the Ride” socks while addressing an audience Saturday during the annual ride-walk fundraiser for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 5
Volunteers served sparkling wine Saturday at Yountville Park, the finishing point for the annual Rock the Ride fundraiser to support gun violence prevention campaigns.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 6
LC Arisman, a member of Moms Demand Action, danced during the sixth annual Rock the Ride event on Saturday in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 7
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson (left) and retired Napa County Sheriff John Robertson (right) listen as former professional road racing cyclist Floyd Landis addresses spectators Saturday during the Rock the Ride fundraiser for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 8
Bicyclists are cheered on as they finish the Rock the Ride bike-walk tour at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 9
Walkers cheer while approaching the finish line of the Rock the Ride tour at Yountville Park on Saturday. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 10
Participants wearing Moms Demand Action T-shirts listen as U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson speaks at the sixth annual Rock the Ride at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 11
Pedestrians approached the end of the Rock the Ride course at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 12
A cyclist celebrates while finishing the Rock the Ride course Saturday in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
