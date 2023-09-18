American Canyon Police reported the arrest of an Oakland man Monday after it said an unregistered “ghost gun” was found in his car during a vehicle stop.

Shortly before noon, officers stopped a Nissan in the 200 block of American Canyon Road after noticing it lacked a front license plate and had an illegal device to hide the rear plate, the department said in a news release.

Police learned that the driver, 25-year-old Michael Andre Collier, had a suspended driver license and vehicle registration, according to the statement. A search of the Nissan revealed a loaded Glock 19 gun under the seat, police said.

Officers detained Collier on felony allegations of carrying a loaded firearm in public and falsifying a vehicle license or registration, along with other misdemeanor counts. He was booked into the Napa County jail.

