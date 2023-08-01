A vehicle stop Monday night that followed a theft in American Canyon ended with a Vallejo man’s arrest on suspicion of illegal gun possession, according to police.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers responding to a theft report at the Walmart at 7011 Main St. stopped a 2017 Chevrolet Impala near the 200 block of American Canyon Road, American Canyon Police said in a news release.

While searching the car for stolen merchandise, police found a loaded 40mm Glock 23 handgun with an extended 22-round magazine and a scratched-off serial number, according to the department.

One of the Impala’s three occupants, 24-year-old Eric Griffin, said the gun was his, and officers detained him on three felony counts — carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed gun in a vehicle, and removing the serial number from a gun, police said.

Griffin was booked into the Napa County jail, where he was released on $50,000 bail shortly after 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to jail booking records.

The other two people in the Chevrolet were cited on theft counts related to the Walmart incident, police reported.

A dozen cities set youth curfews this year, even though they don't reduce crime A dozen cities set youth curfews this year, even though they don't reduce crime